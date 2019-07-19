Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
July 17, 3:31 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, 1000 block of Walnut Street. Driver was backing out of a stall when he struck a juvenile male, pinning him between two vehicles. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. A report was taken.
Wasco County
July 15, 7:59 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 7300 block of Mill Creek Road. A report was taken.
July 16, 4:23 p.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, Maupin. Property owner found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed through his fence sometime overnight. A report was taken.
July 16, 10:12 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Dry Hollow and Olney roads. Driver struck a power pole. The crash was logged.
Oregon State Police
July 15, 9:07 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 56. Driver stated semi was tailgating him with his high beams on. The driver was slowing to pull off the shoulder to let them go by when the truck rolled over. A report was taken.
July 16, 2:21 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 80. Driver of vehicle one was attempting to pass vehicle two when vehicle two changed lanes. Vehicle one attempted to avoid the collision and lost control of the vehicle, striking the guardrail. A report was taken.
July 17, 3:39 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost one. Driver of vehicle one had come to a stop due to slowing traffic when the driver of vehicle two looked away briefly and rear ended vehicle one. One driver was transported to the hospital and ultimately cited for driving too close. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
July 15, 1:28 a.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of East Scenic Drive on a report of a fire alarm.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on July 15, six on July 16, and seven on July 17.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken July 15 from the 2600 block of East 18th Street after a victim reported someone was using his identity to open credit card accounts.
A theft report was taken July 15 from the 400 block of East 2nd Street.
Shyan Rae McDannel, 22, Arlington, was arrested July 15 in the 1800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Raymond Allen Baker, 27, The Dalles, was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Delia Elisabeth Ovrebo, 42, The Dalles, was arrested July 15 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of initiating a false report.
Felicito Perez-Roque, 27, Taft, Calif., was arrested July 16 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to present and carry an operator’s license.
Arland Levi Hearn III, 29, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and interference with a police officer.
Animal control responded to the 500 block of East 8th Street July 16 on a report of a dog at large. Two dogs were located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 300 block of East 2nd Street July 16 after a caller reported a puppy was left tied to a dumpster in the alley. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Christopher James Lee, 52, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 during a traffic stop near East 10th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
David James Sendejas, 27, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 in the 3500 block of West 2nd Street on a warrant for parole violation.
Joshua Alan Miller, 25, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Carl Ross Stafford, 22, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken July 16 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen.
An agency assist report was taken July 16 from Dry Hollow and Olney roads after assisting deputies on a crash investigation.
An informational report was taken July 17 from the 400 block of East 14th Street after someone came to the police station to advise a young child came to his door at the early hours of the morning. He was able to walk her home but wanted the information logged.
Jerry Wayne Dunlap, 51, The Dalles, was arrested July 18 in the 1000 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of probation violation and providing false information to a police officer.
Wasco County
An abandoned vehicle report was taken July 15 from the 4800 block of Cherry Heights Road.
A death report was taken July 16 from Celilo Villlage.
Aubrey C. Strom, 30, Klickitat, Wash., was arrested July 17 during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken July 17 from Maupin after a victim reported some packages were stolen from her porch.
A theft report was taken July 17 from Mosier after a victim reported some art on his mailbox was stolen.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken July 17 from Pine and Murray streets.
Oregon State Police
A hit and run report was taken July 15 from Highway 197 northbound, milepost 40.
Belenda Faye Moses, 50, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Webber Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
William Leonard Cramblit, 59, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 near East 19th and Nevada streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Regional Jail
Danny Lee McBride, 71, Lexington, was booked and released July 15 on a court commitment for reckless driving.
Jeremy Joseph Clarke, 46, The Dalles, was jailed July 15 on a court commitment for contempt of court and two counts of violation of a release agreement.
Titus Scott Bagnall, 31, Milwaukie, was transported and jailed July 17 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Ali Martin Hayes, 44, Portland, was transported and jailed July 17 after being arrested on a local warrant for identity theft, criminal possession of a forgery device, first-degree forgery, first-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument, and seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
William Jake Napyer Jr., 37, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed July 17 after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.
Jordan Gunter Stephens, 24, Portland, was transported and jailed July 17 after being arrested on local warrants for first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
