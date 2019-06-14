Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
June 12, 9:28 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 9th and Liberty streets. Driver struck a stop sign. The crash was logged.
June 12, 10:21 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 900 block of Pomona Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
June 10, 4:42 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 10. Driver struck a cow in the roadway.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
June 11, 8:40 a.m. – Crew responded to Highway 197 on a report of a grass fire.
June 12, 8:53 p.m. – Crew responded to West 6th Street on a brush fire.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on June 10, seven on June 11, and eight calls on June 12.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken June 10 from the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road after staff reported two vehicles were broken into.
A theft report was taken June 10 from the 3200 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into overnight and had some items stolen from inside.
Animal control responded to the 800 block of Garden Court June 10 on a report of abandoned kittens. The kittens and the mother were located and passed along to a local cat rescue for safekeeping. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street June 10 on a report of a domestic dispute. A report was taken.
Alyse Yevaughn Stafford, 24, The Dalles, was arrested June 11 during a traffic stop near West 7th and Pomona streets and is accused of driving while suspended.
A runaway report was taken June 11 from the 3200 block of Wet 7th Street. The caller reported later in the date that the juvenile returned home.
Laraine Vera Rogers, 51, The Dalles, was arrested June 11 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Paul William Nunnery, 54, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Police responded to the 500 block of East 3rd Street June 11 after staff reported two separate incidents of theft. Two reports were taken an the incidents are under investigation.
Brandon Aaron Williams, 26, The Dalles, was arrested June 11 in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of second-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
A dog bite report was taken June 11 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street.
Samuel Joe Kelsey, 24, The Dalles, was arrested June 12 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Fivemile Road and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer.
A theft report was taken June 11 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a cash register was stolen.
Brandon Sterling Frakes, 38, The Dalles, was arrested June 12 and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment.
Animal control responded to the 800 block of Garden Court June 12 after a caller reported his neighbor was recently evicted but left behind the animals. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 500 block of West 7th Street June 12 on a report of a found ferret. The ferret was picked up for safekeeping and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 12 from the 400 block of East 2nd Street after an employee reported a safe was stolen.
A theft report was taken June 12 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported two storage units were broken into.
A dog bite report was taken June 12 from the 700 block of West 12th Street.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken June 12 from the 1100 block of Pentland Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 12 from the 500 block of Liberty Street after a victim reported her vehicle was tagged with graffiti.
Jacob Wayne Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested June 12 near East 10th and Lewis streets on a warrant for two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
David Michael Foote, 58, The Dalles, was arrested June 12 near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of reckless burning.
Wasco County
Samuel Tad Benson, 24, The Dalles, was arrested June 11 at Memaloose State Park and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass.
Theodore Richard Eubanks, 38, The Dalles, was arrested June 11 during a traffic stop on the Interstate 84, exit 82 overpass on an out of state warrant.
Rio Tina Boyd, 18, The Dalles, was arrested June 11 in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of menacing and harassment.
An identity theft report was taken June 11 from the 3800 block of West 10th Street.
An agency assist report was taken June 11 from the 5700 block of Eightmile Road after assisting with a traffic crash.
An agency assist report was taken June 11 in the 2000 block of Fivemile Road after assisting city police with a pursuit.
A violation of a release agreement report was taken June 12 from the 2700 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported a suspect drove by her twice while she was walking. The incident is under investigation.
A hit and run report was taken June 12 from the 3000 block of Threemile Road.
Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road June 12 on a report of a 911 hang up call. Owner of home was not cooperative and did not want police inside the home. An informational report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Brendan Mitchell Knowland, 28, The Dalles, was arrested June 10 at the state police office and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender.
Troy Thomas Slovarp, 27, Billings, Montana, was arrested June 11 during a traffic stop on West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful import of marijuana extract, unlawful possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Everett Fiocchi, 42, Hood River, was arrested June 12 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 119 and is accused of driving while suspended.
Gilliam County
Isaiah Seth Stelzer, 21, Dufur, was arrested June 12 during a traffics top on Highway 19 near milepost 51 and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver and failure to carry and present an operator’s license.
Regional Jail
Steven Delroy Senter, 55, Lapwai, Idaho, was booked and released June 10 on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.
Russell Boyd McCormack, 55, Lewiston, Idaho, was booked and released June 10 on a court commitment for five counts of a wildlife offense.
William Scott Gray, 56, Butte, Montana, was jailed June 10 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Benjamin Allen Cushman, 43, The Dalles, was transported by Clackamas County and jailed June 12 after being arrested on local warrants for two counts of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, harassment, and interference with making a report.
Chelsi Rai Hough, 29, Portland, was transported and jailed June 12 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Gregory James Warner, 36, Heppner, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed June 12 after being arrested on a local warrant for four counts of probation violation.
Parole & Probation
Francisco Ramon Sisneroz, 22, The Dalles, was arrested June 12 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.