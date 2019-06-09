Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
Wasco County
June 5, 1:23 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Old Muddy Road near Cold Camp Road. Several occupants were taken to a hospital in Madras. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
June 5, 2:22 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 113. Driver blew a tire and caught the tractor on fire. The fire was put out by local fire units.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A restraining order violation report was taken June 3 from the 1500 block of Bargeway Road.
A hit and run report was taken June 3 from the 700 block of East 3rd Street.
Police responded to the high school June 3 after staff reported a student had broken into a district vehicle and stolen some cigarettes that were within. Suspect was cited for third-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 3 from the marina after a victim reported her vehicle was keyed.
An agency assist report was taken June 3 from the In-Lieu site after assisted intertribal police with a domestic dispute.
Jerrett Lee Bray, 35, The Dalles, was arrested June 3 in the 1400 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken June 4 from the 200 block of East 3rd Street after victim reported her purse was stolen.
Robert Charles Dunsmore, 49, Mullan, Idaho, was arrested June 4 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of driving while suspended and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
A death report was taken June 4 from the 900 block of Federal Street.
Animal control responded to the 200 block of East 3rd Street June 4 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to his owner. The owner was warned for letting a dog run at large and an informational report was taken.
Monica Leeann Baird, 37, Bly, was arrested June 4 in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street June 4 on a report of a dumpster fire. A report was taken.
Caleb Andrew Massengale, 31, The Dalles, was arrested June 4 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street June 5 after a victim reported their garbage was broken into. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 5 from the 1100 block of Union Street.
A restraining order violation report was taken June 5 from the 3300 block of West 6th Street.
Police responded to the high school June 5 after staff reported a student brandished a knife to a student and threatened to harm him. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street June 5 after staff reported two juveniles on a work release fled their case manager on foot. They were located later in the day and returned to the juvenile detention facility. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 5 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported someone drilled a hole in his gas tank.
A theft report was taken June 5 from the 800 block of Walnut Street after volunteer staff reported the concession stand was broken into.
A theft report was taken June 5 from the 800 block of Richland Court after a victim reported some lawn décor was stolen.
Jaime Roberto Hernandez, 24, Hood River, was arrested June 5 in the 1000 block of West 6th Street and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
A male subject was located near West 6th and Ash streets passed out on the sidewalk. It was determined this subject was highly intoxicated and also had a warrant for his arrest. He was cited in lieu of arrest and released into the care of medic staff who transported him to the hospital. A report was taken.
Police responded to East 10th and F streets June 5 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with a mother and her juvenile son who was under the influence of alcohol. Subject was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released to his mother. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 5 from the 2800 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported her RV was broken into and had some items stolen.
A theft report was taken June 6 from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen out of his truck.
Wasco County
Kevin Howard Dale, 30, The Dalles, was arrested June 3 in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for second-degree burglary, first-degree official misconduct, and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
A child abuse report was taken on Cherry Heights Road June 3.
Cecilia Irene Two Bulls, 28, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested June 5 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83 on an out of state warrant.
Oregon State Police
Brandon Leigh Brisco, 36, Rufus, was arrested June 3 in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender and felon in possession of a weapon.
Sherman County
Lisa Marie Liston, 40, Arlington, was arrested June 4 and is accused of probation violation.
Regional Jail
Robert Gary Spino, 24, Warm Springs, was jailed June 3 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Scott Alan Kurilo, 56, Beaverton, was transported by Washington County and jailed June 5 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
David James Jacobsen, 36, The Dalles, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed June 5 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.
Toan Van Tran, 42, Portland, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed June 5 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation and post-prison violations.
Novah Raelia McCaleb, 22, The Dalles, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed June 5 after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of post-prison violations.
Brian Allen O’Neel, 43, Ontario, was transported by Washington County and jailed June 5 after being arrested on a local warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Kyle Brian Long, 31, Wasco, was transported and jailed June 5 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Alfred Randolph Atkisson, 68, Maupin, was arrested June 4 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Daniel Lee Jackson, 69, The Dalles, was arrested June 5 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
John Dale Heebink, 61, The Dalles, was arrested June 5 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
