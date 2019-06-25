Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
June 21, 5:47 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of West 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
June 21, 7:34 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 6th Street. Driver ran into a pylon that is covering a concrete barrier. Officer assisted with exchange of information with the property owner.
June 22, 11:22 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of East 8th Place. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
June 23, 4:00 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 2300 block of River Road. A report was taken.
Wasco County
June 20, 7:13 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Mosier. Motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed. He was cited by Oregon State Police. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
June 22, 5:25 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84, milepost 76 on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on June 20, six on June 21, six on June 22, and six on June 23.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A hit and run report was taken June 20 from the 300 block of West 13th Street.
Animal control responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive June 20 on a report of a dog attack. A report was taken.
A dog bite report was taken June 20 from the 1300 block of Mt. Hood Street.
Carlos Arias Garcia, 26, Hood River, was arrested June 20 in the 500 block of East 12th Street and is accused of harassment, fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of probation violation.
Animal control responded to West 6th and Webber streets June 20 on a report of two dogs at large. Both dogs were located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A found property report was taken June 20 from West 7th and Webber streets after a caller found a wallet in the area.
A runaway report was taken June 20 from the 1700 block of East 13th Street.
Francisco Villegas Hernandez, 21, The Dalles, was arrested June 20 in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and three counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
Brittany Michelle Goodnight, 29, The Dalles, was arrested June 21 in the 3200 block of West 7th Street and is accused of second-degree theft.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken June 21 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.
Police made contact with three juvenile males June 21 in the 900 block of East 11th Street, all of whom had consumed alcohol. All three were cited for minors in possession of alcohol and released to a guardian. A report was taken.
Susan K’lynn Sommers, 59, The Dalles, was arrested June 22 during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A criminal trespass report was taken June 22 from the 3900 block of West 6th Street.
Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street June 22 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 22 from West 7th and Pomona streets after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.
A restraining order violation report was taken June 22 from the 900 block of East 8th Street.
Ellen Renee Petty, 23, The Dalles, was arrested June 22 in the 2600 block of West 10th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Feliciano Villegas, 28, The Dalles, was arrested June 23 during a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Mill Creek Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Stephanie Lorrain Fleck, 24, The Dalles, was arrested June 24 in the 1000 block of West 5th Place and is accused of aggravated identity theft.
Samantha Kay Morrissey, 28, The Dalles, was arrested June 24 in the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Officer made contact with two juvenile subjects June 24 in the 900 block of Chenowith Road. Both were cited for curfew violation and returned to their guardians. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 100 block of West 4th Street June 24 on a report of a suicidal subject. Male victim voluntarily reported to the local hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken June 20 after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his vehicle in April.
Deputy responded to the 5500 block of Highway 30 June 20 on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to Eightmile Campground June 21 on a report of a stray dog. The dog was taken to the local shelter and a report was taken.
A dog bite report was taken June 21 from Tygh Valley.
A theft report was taken June 21 from the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.
A theft report was taken June 22 from the 3100 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was entered overnight and had some items stolen from within.
Deputy responded to Wamic June 22 on a report of an illegal dumping. Caller reported observing a vehicle driven by teenagers carrying a load of tires and said that when they drove back by they had no tires. A report was taken.
Gunner Lawson Crasper, 51, The Dalles, was arrested June 22 in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Deputy responded to the 5900 block of Cherry Heights Road June 23 after a victim reported someone attempted to run him over.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 23 from the 4700 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported someone ran into his gate causing damage to the gate and landscape around it.
Oregon State Police
An agency assist report was taken June 20 from Mosier after assisting Wasco County in a crash investigation. A motorcycle driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed. He was cited for careless driving.
An agency assist report was taken June 21 from the 200 block of Webber Street after assisting city police with a drug recognition evaluation.
Jay Robert Pavilionis, 48, Beaverton, was arrested June 22 during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A male driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants June 22 during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Highway 197. A report was taken.
A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and a Clackamas County warrant during a traffic stop June 23 near East 3rd and Liberty streets.
Amanda Jo Radcliff, 33, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested June 23 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Cherry Heights streets and si accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and unlawful possession of cocaine.
Sherman County
Christopher Jordan Connor, 25, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested June 22 at Le Page Park on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Regional Jail
Summer Ann Heebink, 39, The Dalles, was transported and jailed June 20 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Bertha Alicia Barajas, 46, Bingen, Wash., was jailed June 21 on a court commitment for reckless driving.
Douglas Eugene Brown, 50, The Dalles, was jailed June 21 on a court commitment for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a weapon.
Brian Lloyd Humphreys, 40, The Dalles, was jailed June 22 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Parole & Probation
Tiffany Maria Barajas, 25, The Dalles, was arrested June 20 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 25, The Dalles, was arrested June 20 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.
