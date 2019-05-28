Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
May 23, 11:58 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Hostetler streets. Driver struck a road sign and knocked it down. A report was taken.
Wasco County
May 23, 7:43 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Sevenmile and Chenowith Creek roads. Driver was cited for possession of methamphetamine. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to four calls for emergency medical services on May 22.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A criminal mischief report was taken May 22 from the 600 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported his garage was tagged with graffiti.
Charles Allen Bartsma, 45, The Dalles, was arrested May 22 near East 4th and Union streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and probation violation.
Daniel Christopher Ingram, 36, The Dalles, was arrested May 22 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.
Police responded to West 7th and Snipes streets May 22 on a report of gunshots. The area was checked and contact was made with some subjects in the parking lot, and they advised some kids were playing with fireworks.
A theft report was taken May 23 from the 2400 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported some cans were stolen from her property.
Kerry Daniel Hyde, 56, The Dalles, was arrested May 23 in the 2400 block of East 12th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Police responded to the 500 block of East 3rd Street May 23 after staff reported a male subject had attempted to steal some items from the store. Subject was cited and released for third-degree theft. A report was taken.
Shana Marie Henry, 39, The Dalles, was arrested May 23 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Police responded to the 400 block of East 8th Street May 23 on a report of four dogs at large. The dogs were located and taken to the local shelter.
Carlos Javier Courtier Jr., 22, The Dalles, was arrested May 23 following a crash near West 10th and Hostetler streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Wasco County
Tori Nicole Shields, 24, Maupin, was arrested May 22 during a traffic stop in Maupin and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Joel Robert Austin, 26, Maupin, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and probation violation.
Deputy attempted to stop a male subject in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road May 23 and the subject fled on foot. The subject was not located and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 23 from Maupin after staff reported a student had stolen some money.
Oregon State Police
Summer Ann Heebink, 39, The Dalles, was arrested May 22 during a traffic stop on Highway 97, milepost 7 on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Albert Jose Vasquez, 51, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested May 22 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84 and is accused of driving while suspended and probation violation.
Gilliam County
John R. Cook, 37, Arlington, was arrested May 22 in Arlington and is accused of coercion, sexual harassment, first-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree sexual abuse.
Regional Jail
Erik Christian Martin, 25, Longview, Wash., was transported by Multnomah County and jailed May 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for 15 counts of probation violation.
Jill Michella Nevins, 41, The Dalles, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed May 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.
Thomas Elliott West, 38, The Dalles, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed May 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Brent Andrew Hermanns, 28, Redmond, was transported by Deschutes County and jailed May 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Kassandra Binks, 23, The Dalles, was transported by Grant County and jailed May 22 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Michael James Minson, 24, The Dalles, was arrested May 22 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.
Christopher Everett Matney, 37, The Dalles, was arrested May 23 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.
