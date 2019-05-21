Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
May 18, 1:53 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Kingsley streets. One driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and careless driving. A report was taken.
May 19, 12:14 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
May 16, 5:06 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 97. Driver was heading east when he started coughing and choked on a vegetable he was eating. Commercial vehicle went off the road and ended resting on its side. A report was taken.
May 16, 7:19 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 72. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to slick road conditions. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
May 17, 5:52 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1800 block of East 9th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation.
The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on May 16, three on May 17, nine on May 18, and four on May 19.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Justin Casey McClour, 36, The Dalles, was arrested May 16 in the 1000 block of Pomona Street and is accused of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and four counts of first-degree forgery.
Animal control responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street May 16 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Juan Carlos Navarro, 25, The Dalles, was arrested May 16 in the 400 block of West 9th Street and is accused of parole violation.
Police responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street May 17 on a report of a dog that had been struck by a vehicle. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 17 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his truck.
Police responded to the high school May 17 after staff reported a student was suicidal. Student was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
A runaway report was taken May 17 from the 600 block of East 17th Place.
Allen Thomas Morinville, 76, The Dalles, was arrested May 17 during a traffic stop near East 7th and Washington streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Falealii Palepoi, 31, The Dalles, was arrested May 17 in the 2400 block of West 8th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and violation of a restraining order.
Police responded to the 600 block of East 17th Place May 17 after a caller reported her juvenile daughter was causing a disturbance. Contact was made with the mother who advised the daughter had punched holes in the wall during an altercation. The juvenile was cited for second-degree criminal mischief. A report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken May 17 from the In-Lieu site after assisting with a fire investigation.
Police responded to the 3100 block of West 7th Street May 18 on a report of a suicidal subject. The subject was taken into custody on a police officers hold and taken to the local hospital. A report was taken.
Police responded to West 2nd and Webber streets May 18 after a caller reported his vehicle broke down after fueling up with bad fuel from the station. An informational report was taken.
Police responded to the 700 block of East 18th Street May 18 after a caller reported his dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 18 from the 1000 block of Walnut Street after staff reported a male suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
A theft report was taken May 19 from the 200 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported a license plate was stolen off his vehicle.
Wasco County
Jay Ryan Stanford, 39, The Dalles, was arrested May 17 near West 7th and Snipes streets on a warrant for parole violation.
Deputy made contact with a subject May 18 at Mayer State Park who had two warrants out of Lebanon. The subject was cited and released for the warrants and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 19 from the 6600 block of Wells Road after a victim reported some items were stole from her property.
Oregon State Police
Emily Christina Regine Thompson, 21, The Dalles, was arrested May 17 during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Christopher Michael Reed, 43, Hood River, was arrested May 18 during a traffic stop in Mosier and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Sarah Sophia Chhim, 25, Longview, Wash., was arrested May 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 113 on an out-of-state warrant.
Regional Jail
Andy Primtivo Sanchez, 41, Pendleton, was jailed May 17 on a Morrow County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
David Duce Gavette, 22, The Dalles, was jailed May 18 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Parole & Probation
Francisco Ramon Sisneroz, 22, The Dalles, was arrested May 16 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
Karen Alyane Frank, 61, Lyle, Wash., was arrested May 16 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
