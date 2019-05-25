Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
May 20, 11:54 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Laughlin streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
May 20, 8:34 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1800 block of East 15th Street May 20 on a report of a fire alarm.
The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on May 20 and four on May 21.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A restraining order violation report was taken May 20 from the 1000 block of West 5th Place.
Anthony Lee Hays V, 27, The Dalles, was arrested May 20 in the 1400 block of East 13th Place and is accused of six counts of violation of a restraining order.
Police responded to The Dalles Bridge May 20 on a request for assistance in stopping a stolen vehicle. Suspect was driving south on Highway 197 toward the bridge but turned around and attempted to flee pursuing officers. An informational report was taken.
Tracy Marie Strouse, 41, The Dalles, was arrested May 20 in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, first-degree theft, first-degree child neglect, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Sergio Arturo Moreno Aviles, 29, The Dalles, was arrested May 20 in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive on a warrant for two counts of first-degree failure to appear and three counts of second-degree failure to appear.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken May 20 from the 700 block of Court Street.
Police responded to the middle school May 20 after a caller reported her niece was continually getting harassed and assaulted at school. A report was taken.
A runaway report was taken May 20 from the 500 block of West 19th Street.
Richard Leon Schroeder, 35, The Dalles, was arrested May 21 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken May 21 from the 600 block of East 9th Street.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 21 from the 600 block of East 3rd Street after staff reported the building had been spray painted with graffiti.
A theft report was taken May 21 from the 2600 block of East 15th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was entered overnight and had some items taken from within.
Jerry Wayne Dunlap, 51, The Dalles, was arrested May 21 in the 100 block of Garrison Street and is accused of probation violation.
Miguel Cabellas, 75, The Dalles, was arrested May 21 at the police station and is accused of first-degree sexual abuse.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested May 21 in the 2100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken May 21 from the 900 block of Court Street.
Michael Joseph Moscone, 35, The Dalles, was arrested May 22 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault.
Wasco County
Kendra Lynn Miller, 44, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested May 20 in the 4900 block of Sevenmile Road on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear. Earl Elroy Brabender, 38, Lyle, Wash., was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear. Jasmine Jeanevalee Sabourin, 20, Lyle, Wash., was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
Deputy responded to the 2000 block of Steele Road May 21 on a report of a dog bite. The dog was picked up and taken to the local shelter for quarantine. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Susan Kimberly Lecei, 45, no listed address, was arrested May 20 during a traffic stop on interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 123 on a warrant for failure to appear and second-degree intimidation.
Justin Michael Nielsen, 23, Kingman, Arizona, was arrested May 21 in Biggs Junciton and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Regional Jail
Fredrick William Chastain, 50, Sherwood, was booked and released May 20 on a court commitment for placing offensive substances in water.
Jack Edward Devlaeminck, 26, The Dalles, was jailed May 20 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
William Lee Wilson, 34, Eugene, was jailed May 20 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
Richard Ryan Berkovich, 38, The Dalles, was jailed May 20 after turning himself in on a warrant for four counts of second-degree failure to appear.
James Bryan Webb, 52, Wasco, was jailed May 21 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Andrew Damion Edgerly, 38, Yamhill, was jailed May 21 on a Gilliam County court commitment for contempt of court.
Parole & Probation
John Richard Bradley, 40, The Dalles, was arrested May 20 at the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.