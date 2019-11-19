Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Nov. 16, 8:07 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of East 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 17, 12:11 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost 12. Driver lost control of the vehicle. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to five calls for emergency five calls for emergency medical services on Nov. 14, seven on Nov. 15, four Nov. 16, and seven on Nov. 17.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Nov. 14 after a caller reported her juvenile son came home from school and began drinking alcohol and pushed his sibling. Report taken.
A runaway report was taken Nov. 14 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.
An assault report was taken Nov. 15 from the 700 block of Court Street after a victim reported he was assaulted by another male subject.
Jaron Duane Eddy, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A juvenile male was arrested on a warrant Nov. 15 in the 2800 block of West 10th Street. A report was taken.
Joshua Aaron Brown, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 15 in the 1200 block of Blakely Way on an out-of-state warrant.
Delia Elisabeth Ovrebo, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 15 in the 900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Nov. 15 after staff reported a male subject fled with unpaid merchandise. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2500 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her husband was making suicidal threats. Subject was not located and a report was taken.
A runaway report was taken Nov. 16 from the 1400 block of East 12th Street.
Police responded to the 1300 block of the East 13th Place Nov. 16 after a caller reported her juvenile daughter was breaking things inside the home. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Nov. 16 from the 900 block of Vey Way Nov. 16 after a victim reported his vehicle was vandalized.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Nov. 14 from Mosier after a victim reported some mail and packages had been stolen.
Paul Alexander Komara III, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 16 in the 200 block of River Road and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Deputy responded to the 4300 block of Browns Creek Road Nov. 16 after a caller reported there was an unwanted subject in her home. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 73 Nov. 14 on a report of a vehicle fire. A report was taken.
A female driver was cited and released for unlawful possession of methamphetamine Nov. 15 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 79.
Francisco Javier Calderon, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 16 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82, and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license, providing false information to a police officer, and two counts of probation violation.
A death report was taken Nov. 17 from Grass Valley.
Game trooper responded to Chenowith Road and Browns Creek Road Nov. 17 after a call of an elk in the road was taken. The elk was turning in circles and would not leave the roadway. It appeared to be underweight but had no signs of trauma. It was dispatched.
Regional Jail
Jordan Lyle Fus, 22, The Dalles, was booked and released Nov. 14 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Parole & Probation
Cody Ross Kuhnle, 30, Dufur, was arrested Nov. 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
