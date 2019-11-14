for the record
Accidents
The Dalles City
Nov. 7, 5:26 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, East 10th and Kelly streets. One driver was cited for driving uninsured. Report taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Nov. 7, 11:22 a.m. - Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on a report of a building fire.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Nov. 7.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Nov. 7 from the 100 block of Blue Heron Court after a caller reported some equipment was stolen from the property.
A burglary report was taken Nov. 7 from the 2400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported his camper had been broken into.
Jose Ernesto Garcia was arrested Nov. 7 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of harassment.
A criminal mischief report was taken Nov. 8 from the 900 block of Pomona Street after a caller reported her father cut her cable line.
Gilberto Lara Ramirez, 34, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested Nov. 8 during a traffic stop in the 900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Nov. 7 from Celilo Park after railroad staff reported someone broke into a generator station and stole some equipment.
Regional Jail
Kevin Marcus Dixon, 35, Portland, was jailed Nov. 7 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and probation violation.
