Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Sept. 20, 12:24 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street on a garbage fire.
Sept. 21, 8:31 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a gas leak.
Sept. 21, 1:26 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street on a gas leak.
Sept. 21, 7:26 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of East 20th Street on a report of a burn complaint.
Sept. 22, 9:35 a.m. – Crew responded to Cherry Heights Road on a gas leak.
Sept. 22, 11:16 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of West 12th Street on a gas leak.
The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Sept. 19, ten on Sept. 20, five on Sept. 21 and two on Sept. 22.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the hospital Sept. 19 after staff reported a male juvenile came into the emergency room with injuries consistent with an assault. Juvenile said he had no memory of the evening but remembered being at Kramer Field. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Sept. 19 from East 2nd and Jefferson streets after a food truck owner advised the vehicle was broken into overnight and had some items stolen and extensive damage within.
A theft report was taken Sept. 19 from the 2900 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported a firearm was stolen.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Kelly Avenue after a caller reported finding a knife in plain view. The item was picked up for safekeeping and a report was taken.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street Sept. 19 after a caller reported her babysitter was observed vaping around the children. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Sept. 19 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Sept. 19 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Dennis William Page, 36, Wasco, was arrested Sept. 19 in the 1200 block of East 10th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Police initiated a traffic stop Sept. 20 near West 10th and Mt. Hood Streets. Juvenile driver was found to be under the influence of marijuana but not impaired enough to not be driving. He was cited for reckless driving and minor in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Sept. 20 from the 2200 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported his tires were slashed.
Police responded to the 3900 block of West 6th Street Sept. 20 after staff reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise. A theft report was taken.
An assault report was taken Sept. 20 from the 2700 block of West 2nd Street.
Police responded to the 300 block of East Scenic Drive Sept. 20 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Sept. 20 on a report of a fight between juveniles. When officers arrived the juveniles began to fight the officers. Three juveniles were arrested for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, and second-degree criminal mischief. A report was taken.
Ashlee Renae Oliva, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 20 near East 9th and Oregon streets and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A theft report was taken Sept. 20 from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a customer’s phone was stolen.
Police responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street Sept. 21 on a report of a domestic dispute. Both parties were warned of their conduct and an informational report was taken.
Jacob David Clark Parker, 26, Moore, Oklahoma, was arrested Sept. 21 during a traffic stop in the 900 block of West 8th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An identity theft report was taken Sept. 21 from the 1100 block of East 11th Street after a caller reported some fraudulent charges on her bank account.
A theft report was taken Sept. 21 from the 600 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her porch.
A dog bite report was taken Sept. 21 from Brewery Grade.
A found property report was taken Sept. 21 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after staff reported a tenant was removed from the property and left medication behind.
Tyler Michael William Jeffries, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 22 in the 700 block of Pleasant Court on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Wesley Lee Martens, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 22 near West 6th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
A hit and run report was taken Sept. 22 from West 6th and Webber streets.
A criminal mischief report was taken Sept. 22 from the 1300 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported some damage to his fence.
Macklin Kit Kalama, 43, Warm Springs, was arrested Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Pomona Street during a traffic stop and is accused of driving while suspended.
Albert Frederick Vonslomski, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 22 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of two counts of violation of a stalking order and probation violation.
A hit and run report was taken Sept. 22 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Mosier Sept. 19 after a victim reported her boyfriend attempted to strangle her. Contact was made with both parties and it was determined that no assault occurred. The male half agreed to leave. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Sept. 19 from the 4300 block of Browns Creek Road after a caller reported someone entered her home and rifled through her belongings.
A burglary report was taken Sept. 20 from the 6000 block of Highway 30.
Deputy responded to Maupin after administrative staff reported several students were caught vaping on campus. A report was taken.
Stefan Djukic, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 20 during a traffic stop in Mosier and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An agency assist report was taken Sept. 20 from the 3600 block of West 10th Street after assisting city police with a fight between juveniles.
Deputy responded to West 10th and Irvine streets Sept. 21 after a caller reported someone pulled a firearm on him. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to the 2500 block of West 8th Street Sept. 19 on a request for a welfare check. Caller reported an employee contacted him advising that he had taken some pills. Contact was made with the male subject who advised he did take a large quantity of pills and alcohol but did not want to harm himself. He was transported to the hospital and a report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken Sept. 20 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76. Suspect was later located and cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving.
Trooper responded Sept. 22 to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 137, after a caller reported a vehicle drove by and fired gun shots at them. Suspect vehicle and occupants were located and the claim was determined to be unfounded. The call was logged.
Tina Marie Kythankyapuzha, 42, Milwaukie, was arrested Sept. 22 near Celilo Park and is accused of harassment, offensive littering, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Sherman County
John Patrick Gates, 62, Rufus, was arrested Sept. 19 on Highway 30 near milepost 10 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Gilliam County
William Lewis Ashmead, 43, Condon, was arrested Sept. 19 during a traffic stop in Condon and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Regional Jail
Amanda Beth Sprague, 24, Mosier, was jailed Sept. 19 on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jay Robert Pavilionis, 48, Beaverton, was jailed Sept. 20 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
David John Castle, 37, Tygh Valley, was booked and released Sept. 21 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.