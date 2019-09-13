Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Sept. 6, 8:13 a.m. – Two vehicle crash, East 9th and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Sept. 6, 1:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 1st and Madison streets. A semi driving through the intersection had a railroad crossing arm strike his trailer in passing, causing damage to the signal arm. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Sept. 9, 5:56 a.m. – Two vehicle crash, Dufur. Deputy assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Sept. 5, 6:20 p.m. – Crew responded to West 6th and Trevitt streets on a report of a vehicle fire.
Sept. 6, 11:51 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of West 15th Street on a report of a gas leak.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Sept. 5, nine on Sept. 6, nine on Sept. 7, and eight on Sept. 8.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Sept. 5 from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.
Police responded to the 4100 block of River Road Sept. 5 after a caller reported a driver was continually racing a vehicle recklessly in the area. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
An agency assist report was taken Sept. 5 from West 6th and Trevitt streets after assisting the fire department with a vehicle fire.
Stephen Randall Shockey, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 5 near East 3rd and Court streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Sept. 6 after a caller reported her friend’s ex-boyfriend was contacting her friend in violation of a restraining order. A report was taken.
Police responded to West 2nd and Webber streets Sept. 6 after staff reported someone dumped several marijuana plants in the garbage. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 700 block of East Scenic Drive Sept. 6 on a report of a large grass fire. Units assisted with traffic control while the fire department knocked the fire down.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Dry Hollow Road Sept. 7 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was picked up and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street Sept. 7 after staff reported finding drug paraphernalia in the restroom. The items were seized and a report was taken.
Kate Tamara Alvarez, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 7 in the 2000 block of West 7th Street and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
Jim Edward Pounders, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 8 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken Sept. 8 from the 2400 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported a work vehicle had a cinder block thrown through it.
A criminal mischief report was taken Sept. 8 from the 500 block of East 7th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was keyed.
Police responded to the 900 block of East 8th Street Sept. 8 after a caller reported being attacked by a dog.
Police responded to the 600 block of West 18th Street Sept. 8 after a caller reported her dog was attacked by another dog. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Sept. 8 on a report of an assault. Contact was made with a subject who was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and interference with a police officer. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 4900 block of Lockwood Street Sept. 5 after a caller reported his neighbor’s geese were making loud noises early in the morning.
Deputy responded to the 6200 block of Sevenmile Road on a report of a man down. Contact was made with a subject, who was taking a break from a bicycle ride. No problem was found.
Deputy responded to the 5000 block of Discovery Drive after a caller reported two vehicles ramming one another in the parking lot. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
An escape report was taken Sept. 8 from the regional jail.
Oregon State Police
Adeline J. Nomee-Burke, 19, Worley, Idaho, was arrested Sept. 7 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Lone Pine Boulevard and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license.
Anitra Elizabeth Renaud, 35, Usk, Wash., was arrested Sept. 7 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Lone Pine Boulevard and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Regional Jail
Timothy Robert Tesch, 19, The Dalles, was jailed Sept. 7 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Audrey Josephine Muehlhausen, 29, Hood River, was jailed Sept. 7 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Parole & Probation
George Allen Heckathorne, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 6 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Correction
An article in the Sept. 4 Chronicle incorrectly stated Chenowith Elementary School had its first bilingual principal and secretary in Monica “Mo” Darnall and Claudia Silva, respectively. That is incorrect. Former Chenowith Principal Matt Ihle and school secretary Liz Clark were both bilingual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.