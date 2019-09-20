Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Sept. 16, 5:51 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 9th and Trevitt streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken.
Wasco County
Sept. 18, 8:16 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 near Bakeoven Road. Female driver went off the road due to distracted driving via a cell phone. The driver sustained minor injuries but declined transportation to the hospital. She was cited for using a cell phone while driving and a report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 15, 5:43 a.m. – Two vehicle, fatal crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 119. Operator of vehicle one was westbound on the freeway in the eastbound lanes. Operator of vehicle two was driving eastbound when the vehicles collided head on. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene and a juvenile male passenger in vehicle two was life flighted to a hospital in Portland. A report was taken.
Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, near milepost 59. Driver was traveling north when the vehicle’s steering began to malfunction, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. A report was taken.
Sept. 16, 1:13 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 129. A semi driver was passing a pickup when it changed lanes too soon, forcing the pickup off the road and into a construction barrel. The semi driver was cited for unlawful lane change. A report was taken.
Sept. 17, 9:33 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Sept. 18, 11:31 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 8th Place on a report of an unauthorized burning.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Sept. 16, eight on Sept. 17, and 11 on Sept. 18.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street reported Sept. 15 a guest advised he was seeing things in his room and his car. He said he was on meds and didn’t know if they were causing hallucinations. The man admitted to having mental health problems and told officers he had a doctor’s appointment the next day.
A caller in the 2300 block of East 13th Street reported Sept. 15 he backed into a neighbor’s vehicle and left a note, and now the neighbor is saying he will call it in as a hit and run if he didn’t pay him. The caller was given a log event number for his insurance.
A caller in the 1800 block of West Second Street reported Sept. 15 a person laying outside a vehicle covered in plastic. The person told police her car was full of stuff and she was hiding from the rain under a blanket. Officer asked if she was OK and she said she was fine.
A caller in the 1900 block of East 10th Street reported a hit and run to a fence Sept. 15.
A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported the ATM machine ate his card. An officer stuck an “out of order” note on the machine.
A caller at Riverview and East 17th Street reported Sept. 15 a vehicle parked on a blind corner. Vehicle was ticketed and removed.
A caller in the 2400 block of West 10th Street reported an ex-roommate was outside making threats to get money and she’s afraid of him. Police talked to the ex-roommate, who wanted his belongings and wanted to talk to the caller about paying rent since he was on the lease and she was about to be evicted. The ex-roommate agreed to leave and would talk to apartment manager about having eviction on his record.
A caller in the 1700 block of West Sixth Street reported two customers were rude Sept. 15 and made an employee cry. They claimed an 18-year-old could not come into the lottery room to check their IDs. One of them didn’t have ID and got verbal. They left, but called and made threats three times, including calling to ask for corporate phone number. The caller told them do their own footwork to find the number. Police looked for suspect but couldn’t locate him. Caller didn’t want it pursued for now. Incident was logged.
A caller in the 2100 block of West 10th Street reported Sept. 15 a guy busted through the front door and hit him. The caller didn’t want an ambulance and the suspect denied hitting him and said the caller threw food at people. Other tenants said they didn’t see a punch thrown. The caller was taken to a hotel and a report was taken.
An officer pulled up to an address in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street Sept. 16 and noticed a person ran away. The person was identified as Richard Leon Schroeder, 35, The Dalles, and he was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
Police responded to the 2500 block of East 12th Street Sept. 16 after a caller reported a subject was continuing to take down a sign on his property. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Sept. 16 from the 300 block of Union Street after an employee reported the business had been tagged with graffiti.
Alan Jay Miller, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 16 in the 1200 block of Roberts Street and is accused of violation of a release agreement.
Rodney Gene Jones, 44, Murdock, Wash., was arrested Sept. 16 in the 100 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
A theft report was taken Sept. 17 from the 2300 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
Levi Nicholas Lewis, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 17 near 200 of West 3rd Street and is accused of harassment and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
A theft report was taken Sept. 17 from the 1700 of East 8th Street after a victim reported a family member stole some money from her.
An agency assist report was taken Sept. 18 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after assisting Wasco County with an intoxicated subject.
Animal control responded to the 1200 block of Blakely Way Sept. 18 on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Sept. 18 after a caller reported a male subject was continuing to text her, a violation of a restraining order. A report was taken.
A lost property report was taken Sept. 18 after a caller reported losing his cell phone near West 9th and Jordan streets.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Sept. 18 from the 600 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported his motorcycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken Sept. 18 from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported a subject came onto his property and stole some firewood.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Sept. 12 from the 2000 block of Paradise Ridge Road after a victim reported his driver’s license was stolen.
Adam Lloyd Hearst, 44, Tacoma, Wash., was arrested Sept. 13 in Dufur and is accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass.
Deputy responded to East 12th and Dry Hollow streets Sept. 13 on a report of a found property. The property was recovered, and a report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken Sept. 14 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83, after assisting state police in a vehicle pursuit.
Deputy responded to Wamic Sept. 14 on a report of a domestic disturbance. A report was taken.
A death report was taken Sept. 15 from the 3700 block of Pleasant Ridge Road.
Deputy responded to the 5300 block of McDonald Way Sept. 15 on a report of a vehicle fire. The vehicle was towed after the fire was put out and a hazard tow report was taken.
Deputy responded to the In-Lieu site Sept. 15 on a report of a dispute. Contact was made with the victim who stated she confronted a female subject who had entered her brother’s home and was not supposed to be there. A harassment report was taken.
Isaac Robert Buell, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 15 in Mosier and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
William Joseph Baker, 33, Dufur, was arrested Sept. 16 in Dufur and on a warrant for parole violation.
Deputy responded to Mill Creek Road Sept. 16 after a caller reported his father choked him during an altercation. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to Maupin Sept. 17 after staff reported a student was in possession of chewing tobacco. Contact was made with the juvenile, who was cited for minor in possession of tobacco. A report was taken.
Cody Lee Hoover, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 18, in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of post-prison violations.
Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Irvine Street Sept. 18 on a report of a dispute. Contact was made with the female caller, who advised she was having a verbal argument with a male in the area. The incident was logged.
Nathan Bart Lopez, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 18 on Tie Plant Road on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Gilliam County
Cristobal Roy Rios, 19, Arlington, was arrested Sept. 15 in Arlington and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to the 1700 block of East 19th Street Sept. 12 after staff reported a male subject came onto the property intoxicated and left driving a vehicle. The vehicle was located in the 900 block of Federal Street but the subject would not answer the door. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
A male driver and male passenger were both cited and released for minors in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Sept. 13 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 103. A report was taken.
Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a vehicle Sept. 14 near Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83. The vehicle led law enforcement on a pursuit through town and eventually crashed into a tree near City Park. The suspects fled on foot prior to the vehicle being located and were not found. A report was taken.
Aaron James Paul, 35, Stevenson, Wash., was arrested Sept. 16 in Rufus on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Sept. 17 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 123.
Trooper responded to Mosier Sept. 17 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with both parties involved and it was determined neither subject was injured. The male half was cited for two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. A report was taken.
Sherman County
Otto Brandon Paulette, 43, Rufus, was arrested Sept. 12 in Rufus and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Matthew Freedom, 41, Portland, was arrested Sept. 14 in Moro and is accused of initiating a false report, menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, and first-degree criminal trespass.
Tina Lynn Shaw, 54, no listed address, was arrested Sept. 16 in Biggs Junction and is accused of initiating a false report and second-degree criminal trespass.
Regional Jail
Jeremy Michael Carlson, 44, Grass Valley, was booked and released Sept. 12 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Michael Lee Goforth, 57, The Dalles, was booked and released Sept. 14 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Jacob Kenneth Bailey, 29, The Dalles, was booked and released Sept. 14 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and two counts of probation violation.
Baily Ann Beus, 23, Pasco, Wash., was jailed Sept. 16 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Kathy Jo Collins, 35, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Sept. 18 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Bryan Allen Noyes, 30, La Grande, was transported and jailed Sept. 18 after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
Larry Scott Bixel, 38, Portland, was transported and jailed Sept. 18 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Kyle Brian Long, 31, Wasco, was transported and jailed Sept. 18 after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Dennis James Hester, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 12 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.
Joseph Robert Morris, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 12 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Cody Lee Hoover, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 13 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
