Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
Oregon State Police
August 28, 10:45 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 and Interstate 84 junction. Driver of one vehicle rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped. Trooper assisted with exchanging information.
August 28, 1:32 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84, eastbound, milepost 84. Pickup traveling east drifted into a semi it was passing. All occupants of the pickup were transported to the hospital. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
August 27, 10:39 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3700 block of Threemile Road on a grass fire.
August 23, 8:10 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1900 block of West 10th Street on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on August 23, four on August 24, four on August 25, nine on August 26, six on August 27, and six on August 28.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A runaway report was taken August 26 from the 1700 block of East 13th Street.
Melissa Lynn Baker, 36, The Dalles, was arrested August 26 on East 12th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 26 from the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road after a victim reported his vehicle was keyed.
A theft report was taken August 26 from The Dalles after a victim reported her cellphone and charger were stolen out of her vehicle.
A burglary report was taken August 26 from the 900 block of Home Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 26 from the 300 block of Snipes Street.
Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a motorcycle going a high rate of speed in the 3900 block of West 6th Street. A pursuit occurred, but the motorcycle fled the area. A report was taken.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken August 27 from East 12th and Shearer streets.
William Joseph Baker, 33, Dufur, was arrested August 27 in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft by possession of stolen property.
Police responded to the 800 block of Hostetler Street August 27 after a caller requested a welfare check on some children who were in the care of their grandparents. A toddler was found with gasoline on the skin and almost drank gas that was in an apple juice container. An informational report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken August 27 from the 100 block of East 2nd Street.
Police responded to East 14th and Quinton streets August 27 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with a female who advised her husband was involved in a shoving match with another male subject. Both males were gone upon arrival.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street August 27 on a report of a toddler left in a vehicle. Contact was made with the mother, who advised they went into the store briefly and didn’t want to disturb the child, who was sleeping. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken August 28 from the 300 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.
A theft report was taken August 28 from the 600 block of East 3rd Street after a victim reported some items were stolen out of her vehicle.
Animal control responded to the 600 block of East 3rd Street August 28 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Caleb Andrew Massengale, 32, The Dalles, was arrested August 28 and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Jerrett Lee Bray, 36, The Dalles, was arrested August 28 in the 1400 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for seven counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Marcus Anthony Hamilton, 27, no listed address, was arrested August 28 in the 1800 block of East 9th Street on an out-of-state warrant.
A theft report was taken August 28 from the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road after a caller reported some fencing to the property was cut and some items were stolen out of vehicles.
An assault report was taken August 28 from the 400 block of East 8th Street after a victim reported two female subjects assaulted her.
A theft report was taken August 28 from West 8th and Trevitt streets after a victim reported some accessories were stolen off her vehicle.
Police responded to West 9th and Walnut streets August 28 after a caller reported observing a toddler walking around alone. Contact was made with the grandfather, who was counseled on keeping an eye on his granddaughter. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street August 29 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with a female who stated the male subject, whom she has a restraining order against, came to the home to cause a disturbance. A report was taken.
Wasco County
A hazard tow report was taken August 26 from Maupin. The vehicle was impounded.
An agency assist report was taken August 26 from the 3400 block of Sandlin Road after a caller reported observing a motorcyclist purposefully place his bike in a ditch and run from the area. It was determined this was a motorcycle involved in a pursuit with city police.
A theft report was taken August 27 from Wamic after a victim reported a game camera was stolen.
Jacob Steven Baldwin, 31, The Dalles, was arrested August 28 near Chenowith Creek and McDonald Way roads and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 28 from the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Deputy responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street August 28 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the subjects involved and were counseled.
An identity theft report was taken August 28 from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive August 27 after the state police sex offender unit advised a resident living in a care facility had not registered. Contact was made with the subject and was assisted with registering. A report was taken.
A telephonic harassment report was taken August 27 from the regional jail after a caller reported she was receiving harassing text messages from a male subject. The male subject had recently been jailed and was advised he was no longer allowed to contact the victim.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken August 28 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 72.
Regional Jail
Halee Elizabeth Deer, 19, The Dalles, was jailed August 26 after turning herself in on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Dustin Robert Smith, 34, The Dalles, was jailed August 27 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Tyler Joseph Foster, 24, The Dalles, was jailed August 27 on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and menacing.
Evodkea Platkov Kojin, 38, Rearden, Wash., was jailed August 28 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.
Parole & Probation
Scott Alan Kurilo, 56, Beaverton, was arrested August 27 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Kevin Dwayne Hester, 35, The Dalles, was arrested August 27 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.
Scott Lee Sandovold, 52, The Dalles, was arrested August 28 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Brandon Joseph Adams, 29, Dufur, was arrested August 29 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
