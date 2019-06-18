Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
June 13, 2:47 p.m. – Three vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Garrison streets. One driver fled from the scene. A hit and run report was taken.
June 15, 11:08 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Federal streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
June 15, 3:37 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 7th and Myrtle streets. A sign was knocked down during the collision. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken.
June 15, 5:43 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 700 block of East 3rd Street. Vehicle versus bicycle. A report was taken.
June 16, 3:34 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 10th Street. Officer backed into a parked car while leaving a call. A report was taken.
June 16, 9:51 p.m. – A crash report was taken from the 100 block of West 4th Street. No further information was available.
Oregon State Police
June 15, 11:53 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 48. Driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failure to maintain a lane of travel. A report was taken.
June 16, 11:21 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 78. A truck was passing another passenger vehicle in the fast lane when the bed of the truck blew off and struck the windshield of the passenger car. The driver and all four passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck did not stop and was not located. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
June 14, 10:36 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3000 block of East 2nd Street on a report of an unauthorized burn complaint.
June 15, 11:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Chenowith Street on an outside fire.
The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on June 13, seven on June 14, five on June 15, and seven on June 16.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Kathy Jo Collins, 35, The Dalles, was arrested June 13 in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of post-prison supervision sanctions.
A theft report was taken June 13 from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive June 13 after a caller reported observing a subject enter a vehicle and steal some items.
A theft report was taken June 13 from the 1700 block of Thompson Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.
Police responded to the 600 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported finding a dog. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 13 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.
Joshua Sanders Bair, 34, The Dalles, was arrested June 13 near East 7th and Case streets and is accused of third-degree theft.
A theft report was taken June 13 from the 500 block of West 9th Street after a staff reported a subject fled without paying for his food.
Animal control responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street June 14 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 14 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen and his bank card was used in Portland.
A sex crimes report was taken June 14 at the police station.
A dog bite report was taken June 14 from the 1200 block of Blakely Way.
An informational report was taken June 14 from the 1000 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported receiving a suspicious text message from an unknown number.
A runaway report was taken June 14 from the 1700 block of East 13th Street.
Police responded to the 3500 block of East 2nd Street June 15 on a report of a robbery. Victim stated a suspect held him at gunpoint and fired a shot near him. Victim stated the suspect stole the keys to his truck and was holding his girlfriend against her will. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken June 15 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after staff reported a vehicle fled without paying for gas.
An informational report was taken June 15 from the police station after a caller brought a friend to the station to report domestic violence. The victim did not wish to pursue any charges.
Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street June 15 after a caller reported his child picked up a uncapped hypodermic needle in the parking log. The needle was picked up and disposed of. A report was taken.
Randy Leonard Nowlin, 49, Tigard, was arrested June 16 in the 1300 block of West 10th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A theft report was taken June 16 from the 300 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported some money was stolen.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested June 16 in the 900 block of Irvine Street and is accused of third-degree theft and three counts of probation violation.
Cameron James Bielman, 25, Anacortes, Wash., was arrested June 17 in the 100 block of West 4th Street and is accused of third-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, providing false information to a police officer, second-degree theft, and third-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
Thomas Eugene Cannon, 50, The Dalles, was arrested June 17 in the 1000 block of Laughlin Street and is accused of harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Wasco County
A found stolen vehicle report was taken June 13 in Mosier after a vehicle was found abandoned in town.
Dewey Edward Walch, 52, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested June 14 at Taylor Lake and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A fraud report was taken June 14 from The Dalles.
A hit and run report was taken June 14 from Maupin.
An identity theft report was taken June 14 from The Dalles.
A death report was taken June 14 from the 1600 block of Meek Street.
An agency assist report was taken June 15 near Forest Service Road 48 after a caller reported finding a vehicle off the road containing a deceased subject inside.
A burglary report was taken June 16 from Mosier.
Oregon State Police
A found property report was taken June 13 at the Highway 97 and Highway 197 junction after a caller reported a bike off the shoulder of the road.
Christopher Karl Wishurp, 30, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested June 14 during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Webber streets on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear and also an out of state warrant.
Police initiated a traffic stop June 15 near East 10th and Washington streets. The vehicle had three juvenile subjects under the age of 18 present in the vehicle and a strong odor of marijuana was present. The driver was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel. All three juveniles were cited for minor in possession of marijuana and curfew violations. One of the passengers was also cited for minor in possession of tobacco. A report was taken.
Hector A. Cortez Ballardo, 31, Pasco, Wash., was arrested June 16 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 and is accused of unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.
An agency assist report was taken June 16 at the regional jail after assisting city police with a drug recognition evaluation.
A female driver was cited and released for driving uninsured and driving while suspended during a traffic stop June 16 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 88.
Trooper responded to the 300 block of Court Street June 16 on a report of a trespassing subject. Female was in possession of a sword that she stated was given to her by a tenant, and she wanted to give it back. The subject was verbally trespassed from the premise, and the sword was kept for safekeeping. A report was taken.
Isaias Zacarias Barajas, 25, Portland, was arrested June 17 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Regional Jail
Amanda Beth Sprague, 24, Mosier, was jailed June 13 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, furnishing alcohol to a minor, reckless driving, and fourth-degree assault.
Cristian Omar Castillo-Rosales, 24, The Dalles, was jailed June 13 on a Sherman County warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Brett Michael Emmonns, 47, The Dalles, was jailed June 14 on a court commitment for second-degree theft.
Adrian Santiago Graves, 22, The Dalles, was jailed June 15 on a court commitment for driving while suspended and probation violation.
Parole & Probation
Thomas Jeroy Qualls, 54, The Dalles, was arrested June 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Joel Robert Austin, 26, Maupin, was arrested June 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violation.
