Accidents
The Dalles City
March 17, 3:21 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Kelly streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.
Wasco County
March 16, 10:27 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. Driver went off the road attempting to miss a deer in the roadway. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
March 18, 5:36 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Cherry Heights Road and Sandstone Way. Driver lost control of vehicle after it drifted off the roadway. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 14, 6:03 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Pleasant Court on a report of a structure fire.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on March 14, nine on March 15, seven on March 16, and seven on March 17.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken March 14 from the 2300 block of Skyline Road after a victim reported an item was stolen from his property.
A theft report was taken March 14 from the 700 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported some property was stolen.
Mathew Stephen Phillips, 26, The Dalles, was arrested March 14 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.
A missing person report was taken March 14 from the 1300 block of Jefferson Street.
A theft report was taken March 14 from the 2400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.
Steven Romero Valentino, 21, The Dalles, was arrested March 14 near West 8th and Webber streets on a local warrant for three counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine and three counts of unlawful possession of cocaine.
Henry Russell Benson, 47, no listed address, was arrested March 14 in the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street March 14 after a victim reported he was held at gunpoint by several subjects and they stole his money. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
An agency assist report was taken March 15 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after assisting the fire department with traffic control during a building fire.
A male subject was cited and released for drinking in public March 15 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken March 15 from West 1st and Union streets; the vehicle was impounded.
A hit and run report was take March 15 from the 3900 block of West 6th Street.
Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 27, The Dalles, was arrested March 15 in the 1500 block of East 12th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Alexis Viveros, 21, The Dalles, was arrested March 16 in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of harassment.
Duane Edward Christianson, 58, The Dalles, was arrested March 16 at the local hospital and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 6th Street March 16 after a caller reported a customer attempted to pass off counterfeit currency requesting change. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street March 16 after staff reported a subject attempted to pass off counterfeit currency requesting change. A report was taken.
A dog bite report was taken March 16 from the 300 block of West 15th Street.
Osana Fanene, 28, The Dalles, was arrested March 17 in the 1700 block of West 10th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.
A hazard tow report was taken March 17 from the 1300 block of East 12th Street.
A hit and run report was taken March 17 form the 1200 block of West 6th Street.
Police responded to the 600 block of East 11th Street March 17 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the involved subjects who were involved in a verbal disagreement. Male subject was flagged as having a warrant but it was determined the warrant was not valid. An informational report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 6100 block of Mill Creek Road on a report of a subject who attempted to harm himself. A report was taken.
A stolen vehicle report was taken March 15 from the 5600 block of Highway 30. The vehicle was located later in the day in The Dalles and returned to the owner.
Ashlee Renae Oliva, 30, The Dalles, was arrested March 15 in the 4500 block of Orchard Road and is accused of harassment.
An agency assist report was taken March 16 from the 1900 block of East 10th Street after assisting with a major crimes investigation of an officer involved shooting.
Oregon State Police
Nicole Joanne Parker, 22, The Dalles, was arrested March 16 during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A hazard tow report was taken March 16 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76, after a vehicle was abandoned on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle was impounded.
Tammy Marie Loeffler, 45, Wasco, was arrested March 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 88, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Gilliam County
Trent Andrew Walters, 42, Arlington, was arrested March 15 on Highway 19 and is accused of probation violation.
Troy Andrew Carlson, 38, Willamina, was arrested March 16 at the hospital in The Dalles and is accused of probation violation, driving while suspended, and two counts of unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.
Regional Jail
Kevin Karol Gaston, 60, Warm Springs, was jailed March 14 on a court commitment for harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Robert Kyle Navarre, 27, Goldendale, Wash., was jailed March 16 on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
