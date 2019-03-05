Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
Oregon State Police
Feb. 28, 9:14 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 139. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.
Feb. 28, 12:49 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 124. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions and struck the median and then hit another vehicle. The crash was logged.
Feb. 28, 1:10 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 124. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.
Feb. 28, 2:21 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 136. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions. The crash was logged.
Mar. 1, 10:38 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 East 3rd Street. An officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Mar. 3, 2:17 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1500 block of West 6th Street. A subject was cited for driving uninsured.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 28.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A burglary report was taken Feb. 28 from the 2700 block of West 2nd Street after a business owner advised a storage shed was broken into.
David Michael Foote, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 28 in the 2100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Officer responded to the 1300 block of Dry Hollow Road Feb. 28 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken Feb. 28 from the 700 block of Hostetler Street.
Summer Ann Heebink, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 1 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Police responded Mar. 1 to a report of a vehicle parked backwards and sticking out in the street near East 17th Place and Jefferson Street. A silver Buick was cited for parking violations.
Police responded to The Dalles High School Mar. 1 on a report of a student messing with fire equipment. The subject was arrested for criminal mischief and released to his mother.
A hit and run report was taken Mar. 1 from the 300 block of East 2nd Street.
A parking issue was reported Mar. 1 near East 4th and Washington Streets. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.
A theft report was taken from the 2600 block of West 6th Street Mar. 1 after a caller advised someone stole a pair of boots. The caller did not want to press charges.
A harassment report was taken Mar. 2 from the 100 block of West 6th Street.
A theft report was taken Mar. 2 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported locks were cut off of storage containers. Two storage containers had been entered; a case number was taken.
Police responded Mar. 2 to the 3600 bock of West 6th Street on a report of shoplifting. Contact was made with a subject who was told he was trespassed from the store.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 17th Street Mar. 2 after a caller reported a large white dog barking at her aggressively. Officers did not find the dog in the area.
A hit and run report was taken Mar. 2 from the 3300 block of West 6th Street.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Mill Creek Mar. 2 on a report of a wounded raccoon. The animal was dispatched.
A hit and run report was taken Mar. 3 from the 3300 block of West 6th Street.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken Feb. 28 from the 4700 block of Sevenmile Hill Road after a victim reported someone entered his shop.
Police responded to Orchard Road March 1 on a report of a vehicle crashed into a tree. There were issues removing the vehicle from the area, but the roadway was cleared and the vehicle was removed the next day.
A truck was reported on fire March 1 in the Wamic Market Road area.
A report was taken March 2 from the 77000 block of Highway 216 after a caller said someone living nearby pointed a pistol at him and laughed.
Oregon State Police
Tatiana Sara Eckhart, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Mar. 1 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 69 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Regional Jail
Christian Michael Heverly, 54, The Dalles, was jailed Feb. 28 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Parole & Probation
Tiffany Maria Barajas, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 28 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
