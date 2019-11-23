Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Nov. 18, 12:40 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, East 12th and Dry Hollow streets. A report was taken.
Nov, 17, 4:59 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, 1800 block of West 2nd Street. One driver was cited for following too closely. A report was taken.
Nov. 20, 7:46 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1500 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited for driving uninsured. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Nov. 19, 4:38 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1600 block of East 10th Street on a smoke investigation.
Nov. 20, 11:07 a.m. - Crew responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a smoke investigation.
The agency also responded to four calls to emergency medical services on Nov. 18, seven on Nov. 19, and five on Nov. 20.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Nov. 16 from East 10th and Old Dufur streets after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.
A death report was taken Nov. 16 from the 1000 block of Wright Street.
An assault report was taken Nov. 16 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported her child was choked by another child. A report was taken.
Gustavo Adolfo Cervantes Castro, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 17 in the 2100 block of West 10th Street and is accused of violation of a release agreement.
Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 40, Parkdale, was arrested Nov. 17 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
A theft report was taken Nov. 17 from the 300 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported two subjects fled without paying for their food.
A burglary report was taken Nov. 17 from the 1000 block of West 6th Street.
A criminal trespass report was taken Nov. 17 from the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road after a caller reported her son came to the house and started arguing with her husband. Subject was previously trespassed from the residence and fled prior to officer arrival.
Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 18 in the 100 block of West 4th Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
A found property report was taken Nov. 18 from the 300 block of Court Street after a set of keys were located.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Nov. 18 from the 900 block of Vey Way.
A theft report was taken Nov. 18 from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.
A burglary report was taken Nov. 18 in the 3500 block of West 2nd Street.
Police responded to the 1700 block of East 10th Street Nov. 18 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Abben Holt Boorman, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 18 in the 3500 block of Klindt Drive and is accused of probation violation.
Dustin Cody Hardin, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 18 near West 8th and Lillian streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Nov. 18 from the 2700 block of Fallon Way after a victim reported some mail was stolen.
A theft report was taken Nov. 18 from the 700 block of Veterans Drive after staff reported some money was stolen from a resident.
Alexander Maurice Fullerton, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 18 near the 100 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of interference with making a report.
Reece Andrew Miller, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 19 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of third-degree theft and first-degree burglary. Macelina Sylvia Diaz, 21, Portland, was also arrested and is accused of third-degree theft.
Marcus Anthony Hamilton, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 19 in the 1800 block of East 9th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Scott Kendall Stewart, 63, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 19 in the 1600 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of improper use of 911.
A theft report was taken Nov. 19 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his phone was stolen.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Nov. 19 from the 1400 block of Dry Hollow Road after a victim reported her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was located in the 1500 block of Oregon Street the following day.
Joshua Erin Farris, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 19 in the 200 block of West 13th Street and is accused of harassment and coercion.
Robert Alan Davidson, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 20 in the 400 block of East 8th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation. Leticia Maria Perez, 29, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of probation violation.
A criminal mischief report was taken Nov. 20 from the 2900 block of East 2nd Street after a shop owner advised he came to work and noticed a customer’s vehicle had a window broken out.
A theft report was taken Nov. 20 from the 1700 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported her vehicle had been broken into and items taken.
Mary Margaret Urieta, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 20 during a traffic stop on West 6th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
A theft report was taken Nov. 20 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported some license plates were stolen.
A hit and run report was taken Nov. 20 from the 400 block of East 2nd Street.
Wasco County
A death report was taken Nov. 18 from the 4300 block of Lockwood Street.
A theft report was taken Nov. 18 from the 5700 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported some mail was stolen from his mailbox.
An identity theft report was taken Nov. 18 from the 8400 block of Highway 30.
James Harvey Putnam, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 20 near Interstate 84, exit 82 and is accused of harassment.
Oregon State Police
A male driver was cited and released for reckless driving and driving while suspended Nov. 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85 A report was taken.
Regional Jail
Raymond Lyle Clark, 76, Haines, was jailed Nov. 18 on a court commitment for reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and four counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Parole & Probation
Kate Tamara Alvarez, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 18 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
Kevin Ray Flowers, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 19 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Scott Lee Sandvold, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Nov. 20 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
