Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 1, 4:53 p.m. - Two vehicle, injury crash, 300 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 30, 8:07 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 70. Driver was traveling in the slow lane when she briefly looked away and looked back and almost struck another vehicle going slower than herself. She swerved over to the fast lane and struck the center divider. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Sept. 30, 11 on Oct. 1, and ten on Oct. 2.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Sept. 30 from the 900 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported she was scammed out of a large sum of money.
Animal control responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Sept. 30 on a report of a dog attacking a cat. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. The cat was unharmed. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Sept. 30 from the 300 block of West 3rd Street after a victim reported her belongings were stolen.
A theft report was taken Sept. 30 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a female subject fled with unpaid merchandise.
Tina Marie Kythakyapuzha, 42, Milwaukie, was arrested Sept. 30 in the 400 block of Washington Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Jeramy Jackson Nelson, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 30 and is accused of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment.
Jesus A. Carillo, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 1 in the 1700 block of East 19th Street on an out of state warrant.
A theft report was taken Oct. 1 from the 3000 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his property.
A male subject was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass Oct. 1 from the 600 block of West 2nd Street.
A theft report was taken Oct. 1 from the 3300 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her son stole some of her belongings during an altercation. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to the hospital Oct. 2 after staff reported finding marijuana on an underage patient. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Oct. 2 from the 100 block of Union Street after staff reported someone spray painted graffiti in a restroom.
An identity theft report was taken Oct. 2 from the 200 block of West 10th Street.
A hit and run report was taken Oct. 2 from the 500 block of East 8th Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Oct. 2 from the 1900 block of West 6th Street.
A theft report was taken Oct. 2 from the 600 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her belongings were stolen.
Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Oct. 2 on a report of a denial of a weapons purchase. A report was taken.
Juan Pablo Delarosa, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 2 in the 400 block of Madison Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Police responded to West 6th and Pomona streets Oct. 3 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Both the male and female subjects advised there was mutual harassment but no visible injuries were observed. They were warned of their conduct.
Tony Joshua Lesollen, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 3 near West 6th and Ash streetson a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and three counts of first-degree failure to appear. He is also accused of probation violation.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken Sept. 30 from the 2800 block of Skyline Road after a victim reported the back door to his home was kicked in and had some items from inside missing.
An identity theft report was taken Sept. 30 from Mosier after a victim reported his debit card information was used for fraudulent purchases.
A search and rescue report was taken Sept. 30 after a subject who was camping at Eightmile Campground was hunting and fell sustaining an injury. Subject was located later in the evening.
Gavin Kucher, 35, Dufur, was arrested Oct. 1 in Dufur and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
A theft report was taken Oct. 2 from Wamic after a victim reported an all terrain vehicle was stolen.
A death report was taken Oct. 3 from Maupin.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to the 500 block of Washington Street Sept. 30 after staff received threats from a male subject. The incident is under investigation.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Sept. 30 near Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 77. The vehicle was impounded.
Antonio Adrian Tomas Ruiz, 32, Beaverton, was arrested Oct. 1 during a traffic stop on Highway 197, milepost 10 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Trooper responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Oct. 1 after a caller reported her neighbor was causing a disturbance on her property. Contact was attempted with the subject but he would not answer his door. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken Oct. 1 from Highway 197 southbound, milepost 14.
Sherman County
Christian Delacruz, 25, San Diego, Calif., was arrested Oct. 1 during a traffic stop on Highway 97, milepost 6 on an out of state warrant. Marissa Nichole Lopez, 31, Yakima, Wash., was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
Regional Jail
Owen James Smith, 19, no listed address, was jailed Sept. 30 on a Sherman County court commitment for failure to register as a sex offender.
Kylie Trevor McCroskey, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 1 on a court commitment for assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, and improper use of 911.
Toni Rachelle Prince, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 1 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.
Javier Valencia, 27, Yakima, Wash., was jailed Oct. 1 on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Alejandro Anaya, 21, Toppenish, Wash., was jailed Oct. 1 on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Jimmy Lee Cain, 27, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Oct. 2 after being arrested on a local warrant for parole violation.
Heather Carroll Coleman, 47, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 2 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Kevin Ray Flowers, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 1 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
John Dale Heebink, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Robert Benjamin Koch, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
