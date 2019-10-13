For the Record
Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 7, 2:51 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Jefferson streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information
Wasco County
Oct. 9, 6:48 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Forest Service Road 44. Vehicle rolled over and the driver sustained minor injuries. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 9, 4:50 a.m. - Crew responded to the 1300 block of East 13th Street on a smoke alarm activation.
Oct. 9, 8:07 a.m. - Crew responded to the 2700 block of Mill Creek Road on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to 12 calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 7, nine on Oct. 8, and nine on Oct. 9.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to East 12th and Oregon streets on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 7 from the 300 block of West 4th Street.
Jordan Andrew Boyd, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 7 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.
Brandon Aaron Williams, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 7 in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree burglary.
Christopher James Lee, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 7 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving while suspended.
A damage to city property report was taken Oct. 8 from the 2200 block of West 10th Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Oct. 8 from The Dalles.
Stephen Randall Shockey, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 8 near West 2nd and Pentland streets and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Oct. 8 from the 1000 block of Walnut Streets after a staff reported some juveniles came into the store last week and stole some items.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street on a report of a dog at large. The Dog was located and lodged at the local shelter, a report was taken.
Police responded to the 3900 block of West 9th Street Oct. 8 on a report of a male subject being back on the property after previously being trespassed. A report was taken.
Officer responded to the 200 block of Webber Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was taken to the local shelter and a report was taken.
Daryl Dean Coleman, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 9 near East 14th and Quinton streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the hopsital Oct. 7 after staff reported an intoxicated patient came in who said he was involved in a crash. A report was taken.
A death report was taken Oct. 8 from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.
A criminal mischief report was taken Oct. 9 from Maupin after a caller reported someone dumped nails in his driveway.
Oregon State Police
Fish and wildlife trooper responded to the White River area Oct. 7 on a report of a hunting violation. It was determined that a male subject used another campers tag after shooting a deer. The deer and rifle were seized and the subject was issued a citation.
A male subject was cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender Oct. 8 in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way. A report was taken.
Gilliam County
Sean Alan Blumer, 43, Condon, was arrested Oct. 7 in Condon and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Regional Jail
John Robert Herlocker, 59, Tygh Valley, was jailed Oct. 7 on a court commitment for a computer crime, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and two counts of first-degree official misconduct.
Jill Michella Nevins, 41, no listed address, was transported and jailed Oct. 9 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Donalde Elvin Partin, 65, no listed address, was transported and jailed Oct. 9 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Zacharie Dennis Fiscus, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Oct. 9 after turning himself in on a local warrant for failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Jordan Lyle Fus, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 8 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
William Lee Jensen, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 9 in the community corrections office and is accused of nine counts of post-prison violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.