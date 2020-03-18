Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
Wasco County
March 14, 9:50 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Wamic. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to slick road conditions. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and failure to register a vehicle. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
March 14, 6:38 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 85. Semi driver was attempting to avoid a large piece of metal in the road when it struck the metal which punctured the gas tank. A report was taken.
March 15, 7:16 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 71. Driver lost control of vehicle due to slick conditions.
March 15, 7:34 a.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 133. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. All three occupants were transported. A report was taken.
March 15, 8:27 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 97. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions.
March 15, 9:14 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost one. Driver lost control of vehicle due to icy conditions.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 12, 2:59 p.m. - Crew responded to the 2800 block of West 9th Street on a report of a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on March 12, nine on March 13, nine on March 14, and three on March 15.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A runaway report was taken March 12 from the 200 block of West 10th Street.
A theft report was taken March 12 from the 900 block of Federal Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his apartment.
An officer was waved down in the area of West 7th and Myrtle streets after a victim reported some checks were stolen. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street March 12 after a caller reported a male subject pulled a knife out during a road rage incident and slashed another vehicles’ tires. Chris Martinez, 21, The Dalles, was arrested and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Yolanda Martinez, 55, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Alexus Allessandra Tatianna Padilla, 18, Sunnyside, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue March 12 after staff reported a male subject came into the market and stole some items.
A runaway report was taken March 12 from the 500 block of East 9th Street.
Anthony Wayne Porter, 39, The Dalles, was arrested March 12 in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of endangering the welfare of a minor. Crystal Marie Richman, 32, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor, and second-degree child neglect.
A missing persons report was taken March 13 from the 2500 block of Old Dufur Road.
A found property report was taken March 13 from the Sheriff’s office.
A victim came to the Sheriff’s office March 13 to report his credit card was stolen. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken March 13 from the 1400 block of Kingsley Street after a victim reported someone entered her home and stole some items from the garage.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 13 from the 100 block of West 4th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was damaged.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street March 13 after staff reported a female subject fled the store with unpaid merchandise. A theft report was taken.
Police responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive March 13 after a caller reported finding a bike in the area.
A burglary report was taken March 13 from the 1700 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported someone broke into her home and stole several firearms.
Police responded to the 300 block of West 10th Street March 13 after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter.
Maria Guadalupe Castillo, 29, Wishram, Wash., was arrested March 13 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of driving while suspended.
A criminal mischief report was taken march 14 from the 900 block of Court Street after a victim reported a window to his vehicle was broken.
Police responded to the 2500 block of West 8th Street March 14 after a caller reported her son was causing a disturbance. The juvenile was cited for two counts of harassment and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 15 from the 3500 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole some items.
Police responded to the 3500 block of East 2nd Street March 15 after a caller reported two of her vehicles had been broken into. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 15 from the 3000 block of East 2nd Street after a property owner advised someone cut the fence to his property and stole some gas from a vehicle.
Police responded to the 3500 block of East 2nd Street March 15 after a caller reported his vehicle had been broken into overnight. A report was taken.
Police responded to East 9th and Laughlin streets March 15 after a caller found a backpack in the alley and it contained drug paraphernalia. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 15 from the 3500 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported some license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
A criminal mischief report was taken March 15 from the 1000 block of Union Street after a victim reported a window to his garage was broken.
Police responded to the hospital March 16 after staff reported a patient came into the emergency room and was intoxicated and admitted to driving himself. Subject was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released to medical staff. A report was taken.
Wasco County
A criminal trespass report was taken March 12 from Tygh Valley after a subject reported his neighbor was driving on his property without his permission. The incident is under investigation.
A dog bite report was taken March 14 from the 4500 block of Orchard Road.
Deputy responded to the 1400 block of Highway 197 after a caller reported she was observing through security cameras subject on the property prowling through vehicles. A report was taken.
An assault report was taken March 15 from Tygh Valley after a victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an altercation.
Deputy responded to Dufur March 16 after a caller reported a male subject was on her property with a possible weapon. Subject was located and a report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Kenneth Jerome Bolds, 23, Tuscon, Ariz., was arrested March 12 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 69 on a Marion County warrant for probation violation.
An agency assist report was taken March 13 from the 1700 block of East 19th Street after assisting Washington State Police with a subject they arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A male driver was cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana March 15 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Bret Clodfelter Way.
David Wayne Nawwas, 33, Gladstone, was arrested March 15 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 102 on a warrant for strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing, and harassment.
Regional Jail
Michael Allen Wegner, 41, Post Falls, Idaho, was jailed March 12 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Felix Robledo, 36, The Dalles, was booked and released March 13 on a court commitment for recklessly endangering another person.
Robert William Rule, 28, The Dalles, was booked and released March 13 on a Sherman County court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving.
Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 26, The Dalles, was jailed March 13 after turning himself in on local warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Ricky Lee Stidham, 61, Antelope, was jailed March 13 on a court commitment for four counts of wildlife offenses.
Kenneth Michael Eldred-Tate, 31, The Dalles, was jailed March 15 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
