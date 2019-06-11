Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
June 6, 12:59 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.
Wasco County
June 7, 2:54 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2600 block of East 2nd Street. Deputy assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
June 8, 6:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a report of a fire alarm.
June 9, 8:52 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of East 12th Street on a smoke investigation.
The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on June 7, eight on June 8, and ten on June 9.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A criminal mischief report was taken June 6 from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after staff reported some damage to the property.
A trespass report was taken June 6 from the 2100 block of West 9th Place.
Tobi Wayne McGuirk, 45, The Dalles, was arrested June 6 in the 100 block of Oregon Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Wesley Lee Martens, 34, The Dalles, was arrested June 6 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and probation violation.
Nicholas James Courtney Spratt, 41, The Dalles, was arrested June 6 in the 100 block of West 8th Street and is accused of two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Jenica Mae Mason, 23, Rufus, was arrested June 6 in the 2400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. William Lionel Neary, 28, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Tristan Shane Yates, 21, The Dalles, was arrested June 6 in the 200 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken June 7 from the 1700 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported his tires had been deflated.
A theft report was taken June 6 from the 500 block of East 3rd Street after staff reported a female suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
A theft report was taken June 7 from the 200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a window to her vehicle was smashed and some items stolen from within the vehicle.
A runaway report was taken June 8 from the 1700 block of East 13th Street.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken June 8 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.
Police responded to the high school June 8 after a caller reported a male subject assaulted her. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Police responded to the 500 block of West 8th Street June 8 from the 500 block of West 8th Street after a mail carrier advised he had to spray mace at a dog who attempted to jump over a fence at him while he was delivering mail. A report was taken.
An assault report was taken June 8 from the 300 block of West 3rd Street after a caller reported two male subjects fighting. Contact was made with one of the involved parties who sustained a head injury but was highly intoxicated and could not articulate what occurred. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street June 8 after a caller reported two subjects were having a physical dispute. An assault report was taken.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Highway 197 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Texavier Fealofanioaiga Iaulualo, 22, The Dalles, was arrested June 9 in the 1000 block of Pomona Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
A theft report was taken June 9 from the 1400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported his vehicle had been broken into.
A hit and run report was taken June 9 from East 10th and Union streets.
A hit and run report was taken June 9 from the 2600 block of West 10th Street.
Jessica Rae Widner, 32, The Dalles, was arrested June 9 in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 10th Street June 9 after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the shelter. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Maupin June 6 after staff reported three juveniles were caught vaping in the bathroom. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
An agency assist report was taken June 6 from the 2200 block of Mountain View Drive.
Matthew Todd Artis Bynum, 46, Mosier, was arrested June 6 and is accused of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and harassment.
A stolen vehicle report was taken June 6 from Maupin.
An agency assist report was taken June 9 from the 1000 block of Pomona Street.
Paula Eulojia Lopez Cantu, 23, White Swan, Wash., was arrested June 9 at Celilo Park on an out of state warrant.
Oregon State Police
Tony Joshua Lesollen, 20, The Dalles, was arrested June 9 during a traffic stop in Biggs Junction and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Donovan Quinn Cloud, 32, Yakima Wash., was arrested June 9 at Celilo Park on an out of state warrant.
Sherman County
Mackenzie Marie Hottman, 29, Wasco, was arrested June 7 in Wasco and is accused of two counts of second-degree child neglect.
Gilliam County
Amanda Brooke Martin, 30, Condon, was arrested June 6 in Arlington and is accused of violation of a release agreement.
Regional Jail
Kavanaugh Michael Boyd, 19, no listed address, was jailed June 7 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
James Dean Jones, 32, Prineville, was jailed June 7 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Parole & Probation
Ciarra Morgan Fallon, 21, The Dalles, was arrested June 6 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
