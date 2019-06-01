Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
May 24, 9:05 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Webber streets. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn. A report was taken.
May 29, 11:49 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
May 26, 7:37 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 26 westbound, milepost 82. Driver crossed into the lane of travel and struck a tree. The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital in Madras. A report was taken.
May 26, 7:22 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 91. Driver lost control of vehicle due to high water. The crash was logged.
May 27, 3:58 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 15. Driver fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to leave the road and hit a traffic sign. Driver was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
May 25, 1:10 p.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of East 12th Street on an incident caused due to weather.
May 26, 1:29 a.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of East 8th Street on a report of a smoke investigation.
May 26, 12:05 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of F Street on a report of a fire alarm.
The agency also responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on May 24, seven on May 25, five on May 26, ten on May 27, and four on May 29.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken May 24 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into overnight and had some items stolen.
A theft report was taken May 24 from the 800 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported they had evidence of an employee stealing money from the cash register.
A female suspect in a theft case was cited and released for second-degree theft. May 24 in the 3200 block of West 7th Street. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 24 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street. A caller reported she believes a customer is returning copied movies instead of the original copy.
Todor Borisov Stoikov, 49, Mosier, was arrested May 24 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of false swearing and felon in possession of a weapon.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 24 from Interstate 84 near the West 1st Street overpass as the area was tagged with graffiti.
Albert Fredrick Vonslomski, 27, The Dalles, was arrested May 24 in the 700 block of Hostetler Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Thor Lynn, 48, The Dalles, was arrested May 24 near West 9th and Garrison streets and is accused of harassment and four counts of parole violation.
Jeanie Lynn Parker, 50, Kelso, Wash., was arrested May 25 during a traffic stop near East 2nd and Monroe streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
James Newton Wortman, 54, Parkdale, was arrested May 25 on Interstate 84, exit 82 overpass and is accused of probation violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 25 from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported her tires were slashed.
A restraining order violation report was taken May 26 from the 100 block of West 4th Street.
A harassment report was taken May 26 from the 2100 block of West 10th Street.
Derek Scott Hilstad, 34, Hood River, was arrested May 26 in the 2100 block of West 7th Street and is accused of six counts of probation violation.
An assault report was taken May 26 from Sorosis park after a caller reported her son was assaulted by an adult male. The incident is under investigation.
A male subject was cited for second-degree theft and minor in possession of alcohol May 26 at the 600 block of Washington Street.
Luis Fernando Calderon, 20, The Dalles, was arrested May 27 in the 500 block of East 12th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
A theft report was taken May 27 from West 7th and Pomona streets after a victim reported her vehicle was entered overnight and had some items taken from within.
Preston Dale Cates, 24, The Dalles, was arrested May 27 in the 400 block of East 4th Street and is accused of abuse of venerated objects, resisting arrest, and interference with a police officer.
A theft report was taken May 27 from the 400 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items taken from within.
A theft report was taken May 27 from the 1500 block of West 13th Street after a caller reported a subject entered his shed and stole some items from within.
Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 54, The Dalles, was arrested May 27 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Tina Marie Ard, 35, The Dalles, was arrested May 27 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 87 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A theft report was taken May 28 from the 3500 block of East 2nd Street after a property owner advised an area business was using his water sources. The incident is under investigation.
An assault report was taken May 29 from the high school after a caller reported his daughter was assaulted by another student. The incident is under investigation.
A theft report was taken May 29 from the 500 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported a trailer was stolen.
Misty Miranda Bartsman, 26, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested May 29 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of providing false information to a police officer. She was also arrested for four warrants for probation violation.
A theft report was taken May 29 from the 1500 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his property.
Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street on a report of a found dog. The dog was picked up and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Jennifer Deanna McLaren, 26, The Dalles, was arrested May 29 near East 12th and Madison streets and is accused of probation violation.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken May 24 from Dufur after a victim reported someone was coming onto his property and syphoning gas from his vehicles.
An identity theft report was taken May 24 from the 3200 block of West 11th Street after a victim reported her mother’s credit card information was being used for fraudulent charges.
An agency assist report was taken May 25 from Antelope after assisting Madras police execute a search warrant of a suspect vehicle.
Alfred Randolph Atkisson, 68, Maupin, was arrested May 27 during a traffic stop in Maupin and is accused of driving while suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken May 27 after a caller reported a license plate was stolen from his vehicle.
Wyatt Allen New, 27, The Dalles, was arrested May 27 in the 2400 block of West 16th Street and is accused of identity theft and third-degree theft.
A theft report was taken May 28 from the 5200 block of Mill Creek Road after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his property.
Roger Louis Aubert, 67, West Linn, was arrested May 29 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 northbound, milepost 10 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop May 24 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 72. A report was taken.
Benigno Hernandez Mata, 29, Underwood, Wash., was arrested May 24 and is accused of unlawful delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of cocaine.
David Philip Sakewitz, 61, Gresham, was arrested May 25 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 78 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault.
Robert Dean Francis, 50, Rufus, was arrested May 26 during a traffic stop on Cherry Heights Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and harassment.
Alejandro Anaya, 21, Toppenish, Wash., was arrested May 28 during a traffic stop on Highway 97, milepost 11 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Javier Valencia, 27, Yakima, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Zachary William Callan, 30, Portland, was arrested May 28 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, exit 88 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of oxycodone.
A male driver was cited in-lieu of arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants during a traffic stop May 28 on Highway 197 southbound, milepost 19. Driver admitted to having alcohol and was placed under arrest and taken to the regional jail. He blew under the legal limit and his impairment may have been attributed to a medical condition. A report was taken.
Trooper made contact with a stalled vehicle May 29 on Interstate 84 near exit 69. Driver had a warrant for his arrest and when notified he was going to be detained, fled the scene on foot and was not found.
Baily Ann Beaus, 23, Pasco, Wash., was arrested May 30 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 94 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Gilliam County
Amanda Brooke Martin, 30, Condon, was arrested May 25 in Condon and is accused of two counts of harassment.
Dalton Jack Wolf, 19, Arlington, was arrested May 25 in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.
Regional Jail
Carroll Ralph Norwood, 45, The Dalles, was jailed May 24 after turning himself in on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Shelly Kaye Brock, 45, The Dalles, was jailed May 25 on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass.
Shyanne Noel Lacook, 23, The Dalles, was jailed May 27 on a court commitment for first-degree theft.
Hezekiah Ibn El, 36, Portland, was jailed May 29 on a local warrant for first-degree forgery, identity theft, two counts of first-degree possession of a forgery instrument, and six counts of criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
Cleveland Matthew Phillips, 44, Hermiston, was transported and jailed May 29 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violtions.
Ronald Lee Ricci, 29, Cheney, Wash., was transported and jailed May 29 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Rojelio Castellanos, 33, The Dalles, was arrested May 29 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
