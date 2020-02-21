Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Feb. 14, 3:07 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 14th and Union streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.
Feb. 18, 11:58 a.m. - Two vehicle crash, 1200 block of West 10th Street. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 15, 10:37 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost 75. A commercial vehicle was blocking a lane of travel when a driver attempted to avoid the truck by going to the shoulder struck the left rear of the trailer of the semi.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Feb. 14, 7:33 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1900 block of Dry Hollow Road on a report of a chimney fire.
Feb. 16, 2:58 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street on a report of a cooking fire.
Feb. 17, 3:58 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street on a report of a fire.
Feb. 18, 2:33 a.m. - Crew responded to the 500 block of Washington Street on a fire alarm.
Feb. 18, 11:05 a.m. - Crew responded to the 3800 block of Crates Way on an equipment fire.
The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 14, ten on Feb. 15, four on Feb. 16, four on Feb. 17, nine on Feb. 18 and eight on Feb. 19.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 600 block of East 13th Street Feb. 14 after a caller reported her juvenile daughter was receiving inappropriate posts on social media. An informational report was taken.
An animal neglect report was taken Feb. 14 from the animal shelter.
A restraining order violation report was taken Feb. 14 from the 2300 block of West 13th Street.
Dillon Justice Brown, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 14 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Walnut streets and is accused of driving while suspended.
Dawn Marie Labelle, 68, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 14 during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Feb. 14 from the 900 block of Pomona Street.
Gina Maria Harris, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 14 in the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Emanuel Olmos Cruz, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 14 in the 600 block of East 11th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.
Karen Kristine Warmsbecker, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 15 during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A lost property report was taken Feb. 15 from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after a subject reported his wallet was lost.
A hazard tow report was taken Feb. 15 from East 14th and Union streets after a caller reported a vehicle was left abandoned at the intersection but was blocking traffic.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Brewery Grade Feb. 15 after a caller reported she was dropping off her son with her father for his visitation but the father was intoxicated and she refused to leave him. Subject pushed her when she wouldn’t leave the child. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Feb. 15 from the 600 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported a cat trap was stolen.
A harassment report was taken Feb. 15 from the 1400 block of Lewis Street after a caller reported a female subject keeps coming onto her property and causing a disturbance. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 15 from the 2800 block of West 8th Street after a caller reported his neighbor came to the property line and damaged a bench during a dispute.
A runaway report was taken Feb. 16 from the 2400 block of East 11th Street.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 2nd Street Feb. 16 after a caller reported a male subject left a toddler alone in a vehicle while he went into a dispensary. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 16 from the 2000 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported some juveniles were throwing rocks and struck a window.
Henry Russell Benson, 48, no listed address, was arrested Feb. 16 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.
Andrew Robert Kahclamat, 31, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Feb. 16 near West 8th and Webber streets and is accused of parole violation. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Feb. 17 after a caller reported a male subject has been texting her violating a restraining order. A report was taken.
Steven Troy Lee Williams, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 18 near West 10th and Floral streets and is accused of harassment and three counts of fourth-degree assault.
A hit and run report was taken Feb. 18 from East 8th and Federal streets.
Police made contact with three juvenile males Feb. 18 in the 500 block of East 12th Street who were all in possession of marijuana. All three were cited for minors in possession of marijuana and released to guardians. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Feb. 18 from the 2800 block West 7th Street after a caller reported a newspaper box was stolen from the area.
Adam Shane Adams, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 18 near West 9th and Wright streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and three counts of parole violation.
A theft report was taken Feb. 18 from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.
Dustin Cole Jim, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 18 in the 1200 block of West 17th Street and is accused of harassment.
John Martin Cox, 56, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Feb. 18 near East 3rd and Union streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A report was taken Feb. 19 from the 3600 block of Klindt Drive after a victim reported a tool shed was burglarized.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Feb. 19 from the 1600 block of West 11th Street.
Lori Aichele-Haig, 50, The Dalles, was arrested on Feb. 19 in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Jeremy Edward Price, 38, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of contempt of court.
Austin R. Pucket, 22, no listed address, was arrested Feb. 20 during a traffic stop near East 1st and Madison streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and. reckless driving. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Feb. 15 from the 4100 block of Chenoweth Creek Road after a victim reported a pistol was stolen from his home.
Deputy responded to the 1400 block of Chinook Street Feb. 18 after a victim reported his vehicle was prowled overnight and had some items stolen. A theft report was taken.
Calvin Marion McAllister, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 18 near East 8th and Case streets on a local warrant for driving while suspended.
A criminal trespass report was taken Feb. 19 from the 3600 block of West 13th Street.
Oregon State Police
A failure to register as a sex offender report was taken Feb. 14 from the state police office after a subject came to register but was several days late.
Jessica Ann Snowberger, 35, no listed address, was arrested Feb. 14 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 northbound, milepost 13 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Geoffrey Scott Saffa, 48, Riverside, Calif., was arrested Feb. 15 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 123 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Trooper responded to the 5200 block of Highway 30 Feb. 17 on a report of a car prowl. A report was taken.
Gilliam County
Anasha Rose Gates, 27, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Feb. 14 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 139 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Regional Jail
Jackie May Hopkins, 47, The Dalles, was jailed Feb. 14 on a court commitment for second-degree theft.
Kyle Anthony Green, 30, Goldendale, Wash., was booked and released Feb. 14 on a court commitment for contempt of court and harassment.
Charles Allen Bartsma, 45, The Dalles, was booked and released Feb. 15 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Austin Levi Harvey, 26, Wamic, was jailed Feb. 17 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Mark David Borghese, 54, Arlington, was jailed Feb. 17 on a Gilliam County court commitment for probation violation.
David Samuel Mckinley, 34, Mollala, was transported and jailed on Feb. 19 on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Timothy Francis McCabe, 33, Prineville, was transported and jailed on Feb. 19 on Gilliam County warrant for probation violation.
Deven McBride, 38, Dallesport, Wash., was transported and jailed on Feb. 19 on a local warrant for three counts probation violation.
Parole & Probation
Joshua Alan Miller, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 14 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Michael Emerson Mayfield, 29, The Dalles, was arrested on Feb. 19 in the community corrections office and is accused of five counts of post-prison violations.
