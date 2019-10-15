Glassy changes, new partners, and a rejigger
The Chamness-Saldivar Agency is the recommended insurance agency for Hood River and The Dalles to assist Oregonians in enrolling in coverage through HealthCare.gov and other programs, according to a press release from Oregon’s Department of Consumer and Business Services. “If you don’t deal with premiums, financial assistance, deductibles, and co-pays every day, you might not want to sift through all that information alone, under a deadline,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “An agent or partner in your community can help you understand the options and enroll in coverage.”
Grantees were judged on multiple criteria, including their demonstrated ties to community networks, ability to reach underserved populations, and capacity to serve consumers whether they are eligible for HealthCare.gov plans or other programs, such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare. In other words, they know their stuff.
Equally important if you have not already heard, agent Shanon Saldivar partnered with Joan Chamness earlier this year at Strategic Planning and Insurance, and they renamed the business the Chamness Saldivar Agency.
Call the Agency at 541-296-2175 or visit chamness-saldivar.com
Real Estate Rejigger
Sotheby’s International Realty has acquired the Avenue Properties brokerages in Hood River and The Dalles.
Principal Broker Molley Donnell, now of Cascade Sotheby’s, said they have also established a new office at The Folley, 106 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. In addition, Donnell said they are the community day sponsor for the Festival of Trees and are doing a second annual toy drive for Court Appointed Special Advocates, which represents foster childrens’ interest in legal proceedings.
“We had such great support from the community last year,” Donnell said. “We thought it was crucial to let people know as soon as possible that we are doing it again.”
We will be having a Christmas tree at the Foley like we did last year at our previous office for the community to come by and grab a tag. It will have the name and gift listed that the foster child has requested.”
