City Councilor Russ Brown resigned his position on The Dalles City Council Feb. 6, citing personal reasons, and the council will appoint a predecessor to serve the remaining three years of his term by majority vote.
The council agreed unanimously to follow past procedure in appointing a new councilor to fill the vacancy during its Feb. 10 regular meeting, and the city will receive applications through March 4.
Brown served in position 3 of the council, which represents the east side of the city.
In addition to living on the east side, applicants must have lived within the city limits for the past year,lived on the east side for 90 days prior to appointment, and be registered to vote. The east/west divide is Union Street, and a map is available on the city’s website. Applications can be requested via email to the City Clerk (igrossman@ci.the-dalles.or.us.)
Completed applications can be emailed to the City Clerk or delivered to the office of the City Clerk, 313 Court Street, The Dalles.
The deadline for submitting applications is 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
—Mark Gibson
