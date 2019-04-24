Wasco County Management Summit – Draft Agenda and Overview
Dates: Wednesday, April 24th – 10:00 am to 8:30 pm Thursday, April 25th – All Day Friday, April 26th – Morning until 3:00pm
Theme for the Retreat: “Back to the Future”
Purpose: The purpose of the summit is to create the time and space for county leaders and managers to discuss the future state of Wasco County. How do we plan now for ensuring services are available in the years to come (what’s the clock tower that needs saving)? What unique and innovative ideas can we put into play (think Chuck Berry and rock-n-roll)? What’s at stake if we fail (the family disappears)?
