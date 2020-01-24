Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, E. Scenic Drive will be closed for for approximately 14 days as Crestline Construction begins work on the E. Scenic Drive Stabilization, Phase 2 Project for the City of The Dalles.
Work will take place on E. Scenic Drive approximately 300 feet east of Jefferson Street, between E. 16th Street and Jefferson Street. Work days will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the road will remain closed for the duration of the project (Feb. 12).
This section of the road will be closed to all motorists for approximately 14 days, with local access only provided to residents.
Detour routes to get to Columbia Gorge Community College and Sorosis Park will be marked from Dry Hollow Road to 19th Street and then on 18th Street to Jefferson Street. This project is scheduled to end approximately Feb. 12. Motorists are encouraged to be alert to the traffic control signs and drive with caution for the safety of the utility workers, local residents, pedestrians and other motorists.
