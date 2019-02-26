Regional
Thursday—NORCOR board meeting, 10 a.m., NORCOR Juvenile Detention Conference Room, 211 Webber Street, The Dalles.
Education
Thursday—North Wasco County School District 21 school board regular meeting, 6 p.m., The Dalles Middle School library, 1100 East 12th Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Reports and routine business; interview school board candidates for appointed positions; possible appointment of candidates; district audit report presentation; Mosier Community School 2017-18 annual report; superintendent’s chief financial officer’s and board attorney’s reports; approve consent for nonresident students to attend and to be released from NWCSD; approve resolution making appropriations—ODE Title IV-A (Student support and academic enrichment) and ODE MTSS (Instructional coach); approve resolution awarding contract for food management services; out-of-state travel request for student program to travel to Washington, D.C.; adopt Joinder of Trust Agreement with PACE; approve cooperative sports agreement with Sherman County High School for girls softball; approve cooperative sports agreement with South Wasco County School District for girls softball; 1st reading of policy on admission of nonresident students; information on EFAA-AR reimbursable meals and milk program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.