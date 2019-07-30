The Board of Directors of Northern Wasco County PUD is accepting letters of interest from citizens to fill a board vacancy following the death of Director Clay Smith. The vacant position is for PUD Subdivision 3, which includes portions of The Dalles west of Cherry Heights Road west to Mayer State Park. To be eligible, a person must be a resident of the PUD service area for no less than two years and reside in PUD Subdivision 3. To verify residency in Subdivision 3, it is recommended applicants contact the Wasco County Clerk’s office. An applicant must be a registered voter of Wasco County.
Interested applicants should send letters of interest and/or resume, including any relevant background information, to: Board of Directors, Northern Wasco County PUD, 2345 River Road, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Letters of interest must be received by no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019. The Board will schedule interviews for finalists before making a final selection. The selected person will serve through Dec. 31, 2020.
