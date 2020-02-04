Northern Wasco County PUD will be accepting applications for Economic Development grants until 5 p.m. on April 17.
Applications may be obtained at the Northern Wasco County PUD Office, 2345 River Road, The Dalles; downloaded from the PUD’s website: www.nwascopud.org; or by calland requesting an application be faxed or mailed. Questions should be directed to Kathy McBride, 541-298-3302. The Board of Directors will consider all requests at their May 5 board meeting.
Applicants must document non-profit status; not be a religiously-affiliated entity; and not have been funded more than twice in any five-year period. Projects shall be for infrastructure or property with a life expectancy of at least five years, located within the Northern Wasco County PUD service area. Applications must be signed by the property owner.
The board of directors allocated $50,000 this year to help fund local economic development projects. No application can be for more than $20,000. Applications must include a brief history of the requesting organization and description of project, including how the project will economically benefit the community, what steps are being taken to bring the project to a successful completion, other community resources being utilized and how the organization and project will contribute back to the community.
A detailed budget for the proposed project, including contributions and labor, must accompany the application, as well as proof of “not for profit” status. Grants awarded for projects not commenced within one year of award will be forfeited without special approval by the board.
“Competitively priced and reliable energy services are just a few ways that your customer-owned PUD can help with local economic development,” said General Manager Roger Kline. “Another way is to establish grant funds such as these in order to provide further incentive to organizations to establish themselves or grow within our community,”
