How do a 22-year-old from San Diego and 35-year-old from Luxembourg end up running a café in The Dalles together?
Family, of course.
Meet Charlie King and Jean-Charles (J.C) Mougenot, new owners of the Café Le Belle De Vie, 111E. Second St.
They purchased the coffee shop and restaurant from Kim and Shane Cowan for $6,500 and began running the café in September.
But it was Charlie’s grandparents, Frank and Pati Victtoria, who saw the opportunity first. They told grandson Charlie about it. Charlie, who had been in and out of The Dalles his whole life, immediately called his step father, J.C., about the restaurant.
J.C., who is married to Charlie’s mom, Shalla, was just returning from Europe in September. He jumped at the chance to buy their own business.
So here they are.
J.C. and Charlie are cooking and making coffee and espresso drinks. Pati is baking and helping customers.
“We were looking for something that we could work together as a family,” Charlie said. “I wanted to get my grandparents involved, and this gives my fiancé (Kaahreena Ochoco) a chance to quit her main job and come here and work.”
Hours are currently 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They plan on making changes, but are still identifying what locals need and want. Be watching for Saturday and Sunday brunch coming soon.
Lofty Experience.
The Federal Street Lofts will hold a grand opening on Oct. 10th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Travis and Jen Dillard have renovated the second floor of the Honald Building at 400 E. 2nd St. and are inviting folks to take a tour of the nine apartments.
Discount Update
Discounts Plus pushed back their opening until the beginning part of November. The liquidation store is opening in the former JC Penney building, 212 E. 2nd St., The Dalles.
