WASHINGTON, D.C. —The Department of Health and Human Services awarded 10 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Oregon’s second district over $800,000 in federal funding to help improve quality and efficiency. Last year, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) helped pass the legislation that updated health center grants and reauthorized the community health center fund.
“I am glad that our efforts to reauthorize community health center funding are paying off here in Oregon,” said Walden. “Community Health Centers serve more than 240,000 Oregonians in the Second District of Oregon. I am thankful that HHS has authorized so many grants to help improve these important centers. Our CHCs play a critical role in ensuring that patients have access to health care in their community and this money will allow centers in Oregon to provide quality care for rural communities.”
