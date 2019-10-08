The Dalles City Clerk Izetta Grossman, CMC, was presented the 2019 Ripple Effect award by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders (OAMR) at the association’s annual conference banquet in Bend on Sept. 19. Grossman was also installed as the OAMR Region VI Director through 2021, a role she has served in since 2018.
The Ripple Effect is a new award, inspired by an author who said, “May the ripples you send forth this day be guided by the impulse of loving-kindness, selflessness, non-judgment, compassion, and joy. This is what our world needs now and you are the “perfect pebble” to make some mighty waves,” according to an association press release.
OAMR Past President Nicole Morris, MMC, hopes that this award touches not only the recipient but everyone who hears about it. “Everything you do has an impact on someone somewhere,” Morris said.
The award was given based on an email from Grossman in January, during which she offered encouragement to the recipient.
In the email she wrote, “Last night I did a presentation as part of our first ever Local Government Academy. I have done presentations before—not very well. I turn red, shake like a leaf and stutter. Last night I hit my time limit, I didn’t stutter, I didn’t shake or turn red. I had answers to the questions. Okay, it wasn’t perfect, but honestly, when are things ever perfect?
“On my way home it occurred to me that I am not the person I was when I moved to my City 16 years ago; or the person who went to work for the City 12.5 years ago; or even the person who became City Clerk three years ago. I really am a leader. I really do want what is best for my community. I really do want transparency and communication.
“My confidence is stronger; my ability to give myself grace is better; my recognition that your best is good enough; and much more is a direct, trackable result of my involvement with OAMR, (their training), and the relationships I have built.”
“I promise you one day down the road you will feel what I did last night,” she concluded. “I want that for you—you are worth it.”
Grossman has been an active member of OAMR since February 2016. She has served on the Conference Committee, Records Management Committee, and the Education Committee. She received her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation in 2018 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Izetta has been with the City of The Dalles since 2006. She has served as City Clerk since 2015 and prior to that was the executive secretary to the city manager and assistant to the city clerk and human resources director.
OAMR is a professional organization dedicated to promoting governmental relationships and providing educational and training opportunities for over 200 Oregon city recorders statewide.
