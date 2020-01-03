Locking horns against a stout McMinnville squad, The Dalles Riverhawks made the shots and stops when it mattered most in erasing a five-game losing streak 51-48 against the 6A Grizzlies Friday in boys hoops play at Kurtz Gym.
TD led 22-20 at the half and both teams added 11 points each in third quarter, but the Hawks rode an 18-17 fourth-quarter output to seal the deal.
Conner Cummings paced TD with 18 points, Jacob Hernandez tacked on 13, and Styles DeLeon checked in with nine as the team made 19 field goals, five 3-pointers, and connected on 8 of 17 free throws.
Dalles Seufalemua scored three points, and the quartet of Shane Floyd, Skyler Leeson, Spencer Taylor and Aidan Telles had two points apiece.
McMinnville drilled 20 field goals, five 3-pointers, and went 3 of 10 from the line, with Jarrett Boumann leading with 23 points.
The Dalles boys (3-7 overall) host Milwaukie at 7 p.m. Friday and host Stevenson, Wash. at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.
