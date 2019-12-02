Head Start/Early Childhood Centers:
Mid-Columbia Children's Council: Mid Valley Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10am, 2 hrs tarde clase comenzará a las 10am, Parkdale Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10:30a.m Parkdale Head Start 2 horas tarde clase comenzara a las 10:30 a.m.; Country Club Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10am, 2 horas tarde clase comenzara a las 10am
