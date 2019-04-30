North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) is participating in Oregon Health Authority’s Statewide Medical Countermeasures (MCM) exercise, Operation OX 2019, on May 1 in The Dalles.
As part of the exercise, a Point of Dispensing (POD) will be opened on May 1 at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Station 1, 1400 W 8th St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a drive-through POD simulation.
“Exercising the ability to dispense medical countermeasures, through this exercise, will help NCPHD improve its plan to provide medications or vaccinations,” the district said in a press release.
Medical Countermeasures are the medications (including vaccines, antiviral drugs, or antibiotics) needed to treat, protect or prevent an identified population in accordance with public health guidelines or recommendations.
PODs are locations organized by local public health departments where medication/vaccination is given to prevent disease in response to a public health threat.
A POD for H1N1 vaccine was held in The Dalles in 2009, and for Pertussis vaccine in 2015.
No medication/vaccination will be given at the exercise; instead the first 75 participants will receive a free mini first-aid kit.
