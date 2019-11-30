Edward Heath is a detail guy.
His family collected seashells. So, he built a shadow-box dinner table filled with sand to display them.
He wanted a Jeep. Not any Jeep—a 1998 Jeep Cherokee. So, he’s restoring one himself.
He is a former auto body guy. “I learned early there are no good shortcuts,” he said. “They always show up.”
That philosophy is guiding him as he heads Helping Hands Home Care’s The Dalles office since the exit of Mary Gailey in October. With 72 Employees serving the Mid-Columbia, Heath said the business relies on “caregivers that love providing service.”
It’s in that detail that he provides the support which in turn helps people stay where they want.
“It’s very rare that someone needs so much care that they can’t stay in their own home,” he said. “People want to be in their own environment, their own bed, with their own TV and their dog.”
Helping Hands provides companionship, transportation, meal preparation, personal care services, medication and nursing services. They offer janitorial services as well. The company is owned by Toby Forsberg and Randy Fischer, with headquarters in Portland and services in 18 Oregon counties.
Heath has been with Helping Hands for more than three years. He said it was a big change from auto body work. But the impact he’s had on other lives gives him a deep sense of purpose.
“It was the best decision of my life,” he said, “besides marrying my wife.”
Everyone needs their place. For older folks, that’s usually their home, Heath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.