The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed through Feb. 28 as rockfall work is underway near the Oneonta Tunnel east of Multnomah Falls, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The 2017 Eagle Creek Fire badly damaged the tunnel, a part of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. The rockfall work is needed to begin the process of repairing and reopening the tunnel.
Crews began scaling the hillsides adjacent to the tunnel to bring down loose rocks on Sunday, Feb. 23. This will reduce the threat of rockfalls and help ensure the safety of workers involved later in the tunnel repair project.
The hillside was burned during the fire, destroying vegetation and increasing the threat of rockfall.
Late Sunday, the Historic Columbia River Highway was closed around-the-clock to all users between Multnomah Falls and Interstate 84, exit 35 (Ainsworth State Park). The road will reopen by 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Access to Multnomah Falls
During the closure, eastbound travelers can continue on the Historic Highway to reach Multnomah Falls, or use I-84 Exit 31. Westbound travelers cannot reach Multnomah Falls on the Historic Highway and should use I-84 Exit 31.
Restoring the tunnel
A second phase of work is planned to restore the tunnel itself. That work is anticipated to begin in late 2020. The tunnel will remain closed until restoration work is complete.
The 125-foot tunnel originally opened in 1914, and carried vehicle traffic from the Historic Highway.
In 1948, ODOT bypassed the tunnel and filled it with rubble. In 2009, it was restored for bicycle and pedestrian use.
In 2017, the Eagle Creek Fire burned the tunnel’s wood lining, and it has remained closed since.
Visit TripCheck.com for 24/7 road conditions and closure information.
