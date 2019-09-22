Last week’s History Mystery, above, was published in The Dalles Chronicle in May, 1969. The caption reads, “Voting was brisk at this The Dalles Junior High School polling place Tuesday morning as voters from 23 precincts, mostly in the city of The Dalles, began going to the polls to ballot on a state measure involving the imposition of a sales tax and some other issues. By mid-morning, more than 500 persons had voted here, or about 10 percent of those registered from the precincts involved, said Wasco County Clerk Hal Howard. Voters were served at this polling place by five boards.”
