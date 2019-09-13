Joyce Powell Morin, Catherine Whalen, Shelley Hinatsu, Michael Houser
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was published in the Sept. 10, 1979 The Dalles Chronicle. The caption reads, “Gary Rood, adminstrator of The Dalles General Hospital, inspects plans for a $2.5 million expansion planned for the hospital.”
Joyce Powell Morin wrote, “I was a brand new registered nurse at The Dalles General Hospital (TDGH) when Gary Rood moved to The Dalles following a surgery administration position at Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU). He was an excellent administrator, truly bringing our community hospital into the future of health care! He shortly recruited Mark Scott to transform the TDGH Surgery, as Mark had extensive experience in that field. Gary and Mark recruited specialty physicians and surgeons and brought in a wide range of services for our community; OB, women’s services, pediatrics, critical care, emergency, orthopedics, anesthesia, urology, surgery, Celilo Cancer Center, and our fantastic visiting health services. Gary Rood and Mark Scott invested their hearts and minds for a strong and healthy Mid-Columbia Medical Center.”
Michael Houser noted the hospital is pictured prior (late 70’s and early 80’s) to the new addition and name change to Mid-Columbia Medical Center
