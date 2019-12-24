Amanda Hoey, executive director of Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD), has been named the next chief executive officer (CEO) for the Oregon Wheat Commission and Oregon Wheat Growers League.
The position will allow her to further support vibrant rural communities in the region and throughout the state of Oregon, according to a press release from Oregon Wheat.
“My family roots are in wheat farming,” Hoey said. “Those roots initially drew me back to this region to work with MCEDD, and now they draw me to my next professional venture with Oregon Wheat. From enhancing resources for ag research to addressing policy challenges that would otherwise hinder farm profitability/viability, the work of Oregon Wheat is important to our rural communities. It is a position that I am very excited to take on.”
Hoey noted that the strength and experience of her team at MCEDD will allow for a smooth pathway as the board works through the hiring process for a new executive director.
“This year we celebrated our 50th anniversary for MCEDD,” she said. “We have grown into an organization that truly serves the entirety of the five county region. It has been a privilege to serve as its director and play a part in bringing MCEDD to a place where it acts as a resource for the five county area.” She will work with MCEDD through February of 2020.
Amanda joined MCEDD in 2006 and has served as executive director since 2008. She said it was a difficult decision to leave, but felt she was able to do so as she has confidence in the staff and board to continue to provide strong leadership and vision for the region’s economic future.
The MCEDD executive committee has appointed a transition subcommittee that will be responsible for the recruitment and selection process of a new director. The Committee has approved the release of a job announcement and is soliciting applications through Jan. 21 for first round consideration. Information will continue to be updated on the MCEDD website at www.mcedd.org.
Bill Schmitt, MCEDD Board Chair, said “Amanda did a great job and will be missed.” He noted his appreciation that she “will be able to support us through the initial hiring process, engaging with MCEDD through February in order to identify qualified candidates that can continue the important work of the organization in business development, regional economic development planning and industry support.”
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) was established in 1969 by Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties to benefit from better access to economic development loans and grants, pooled technical assistance, marketing, and administrative resources, and a regional approach to economic development efforts.
