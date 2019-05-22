Unofficial election results show two appointed incumbents defeated challengers to keep their seats on the school board Tuesday, and they are joined by four other new faces on the D21 board.
Bethani Frantz-Studebaker, appointed last summer, held off challengers Josh Farris and Sherry Perry in Zone 5, taking 56.3 percent of the vote (255 votes) to Farris’s 34.9 percent (158 votes) and Perry’s 8.8 percent (40 votes).
Rebecca Thistlethwaite, also appointed last summer to Zone 1, garnered 37.8 percent of the vote (124 votes), to Erica Flores’s 110 votes, or 35.5 percent. Mary Morehouse got 92 votes, or 28.1 percent of votes cast.
Jose Aparicio easily won the seat now held by Kathy Ursprung, who did not seek re-election. He got 69.5 percent of the vote (305 votes) to Cassie Ware’s 16.4 percent (72 votes) and Trudy Lupkes’ 14.1 percent (62 votes).
David Jones won the seat now held by Robert Zule, who did not seek re-election, taking 61.7 percent of the votes (140 votes) to Maggie Rocha’s 37.9 percent (86 votes).
Dawn Rasmussen and Michael Sullivan, both appointed to vacancies on the board this spring, ran unopposed.
Voter turnout was 21 percent.
Studebaker said she was humbled by the community’s support. “It just validates the amazing community and the amazing district that we have and I’m looking forward to continuing the great things that we’ve started. I’m looking forward to being part of a board that is united and has the best interest of the district, and students and teachers and community in mind.”
The big focus now is hiring a new superintendent, with the retirement of Candy Armstrong next year.
She said the board needs to focus on “Listening to the community and listening to their concerns and making sure we’re working together.”
A charge in the recent failed bond levy to build new schools was that the district didn’t listen to constituents.
Thistlethwaite was reached for comments following early results released at 8 p.m., and was not ready at that point to declare the race. She said, “I would be thrilled if Erica was elected. She’s got integrity, she’s honest, she cares. Either one of us, I think, would make a fabulous member of the board.
“I’m excited about the makeup of the board in general and I think the makeup of the new board is reflective of the community’s wishes to be positive and to stress teamwork above personal agendas,” Thistlethwaite said.
She said, “Whether or not I win, I’m going to be involved in the long range planning process and the superintendent search committee. Whatever the result is, I’m going to pitch in and do my part.”
Aparicio said he feels the top job of the board now is finding Armstrong’s replacement, “bringing in a leader who is going to have the support of the community and take the district to greater improvements.”
The biggest challenge facing the board is figuring out what the community would like to see in terms of facilities, he said. As he went door to door in his campaign, he heard citizens say that new facilities are needed. Now it is a question of figuring out what the majority of the community can rally behind in terms of cost.
He said he was “humbled and honored by everyone’s support.” He said the campaign showed him “what a great community we’re fortunate to live in. We have people that really care about things.”
Jones was part of a more low-key race, but he said as someone who coaches youth sports yearround, he hears from plenty of parents about school issues.
He was amazed how many parents didn’t even know a school bond was on the ballot last fall. He said the district needs to figure out how to communicate with the public, even if it means going door to door and handing out brochures listing websites to check and telling people to read the newspaper.
Jones said, “My main focus is we need a new high school – but one that we can afford.”
He said sports fields and schools are in bad shape. “Something needs to change.”
He’s toured the schools, and thinks the school board and the public should too. “When you can put your hands in the foundation, it’s not safe. And all the people screaming about security these days, there’s nothing secure at the high school.”
Behind facilities issues, he said he hears a lot from parents about bullying problems. “There’s lots of things that don’t get addressed properly,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
When he saw that just 20 percent of eligible voters participated in the school board election, he said, “that just tells me that no one cares.”
