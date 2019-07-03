10th Street MVA

A firemen tends an occupant of a vehicle rollover accident in the 2100 bock of W. 10th St. in The Dalles as an ambulance arrives on scene..
Crash on 10th

A vehicle on its top partially blocks West 10th St. in the 2100 block the morning of July 3 following a two-vehicle injury crash.

A vehicle on its top was partially blocking West 10th St. in the 2100 block the morning of July 3 following a two-vehicle injury crash. Officers closed the street to traffic and the occupant of one vehicle was transported to the local hospital.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.