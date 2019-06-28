One Community Health (OCH) has hired Max Janasik as chief executive officer.
Since the start of 2019, the nonprofit, federally-qualified health center has been engaged in a rigorous search process with its board of directors, leadership team, staff members and the Talence Group recruiting firm. From a candidate pool of 150, OCH chose Janasik for his strong background in leadership and innovation, as well as his clear passion for the OCH mission to advance health and social justice for all members of the community.
“We had a number of highly qualified candidates, but Max stood out as our top pick because of his impressive ability to develop solutions, strengthen people professionally, and achieve impactful, measurable results,” said Shanon Saldivar, OCH’s board president.
In joining OCH, Janasik is stepping away from his position as Vice President of Innovation at Cambia Health Solutions in Portland, where he’s worked for over 10 years.
“I am honored to be invited to join your team and community,” Janasik wrote in an email to the OCH board. “In my meetings with team members from across the organization, including the board, I was inspired by the commitment to the OCH mission and the dedication and care for the people we serve displayed by everyone I met.”
Although slated to take over starting Aug. 5, Janasik will immediately begin overseeing the ongoing construction of OCH’s replacement building in Hood River, expected to open next summer. Janasik will also be transitioning his family—which includes his wife, Becky, and their three children—from Portland to the Columbia River Gorge.
