A job fair for a proposed youth facility in Wasco is set for Thursday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. in The Dalles at the GOBHI training center, 401 E. 3rd St.
Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) is considering placing a 14-bed youth diversion center in Wasco, which is a 30-minute drive from The Dalles. It would be a place for youth, usually age 13-17, in need of a safe place to be while arrangements for a suitable placement are made.
They would stay at the facility for as little as three days but no more than 30 days.
Part of deciding whether to build in Wasco is determining what the available candidate pool is for jobs at the facility. A job fair was held last fall in Wasco.
A variety of staff are needed for the facility. Administrative and support positions include: facilities administrator, administrative assistant, residential associate, cook, accounting clerk, maintenance, billing, referral and contracts coordinator and program director.
Medical and mental health positions include: Qualified Mental Health Associate (QMHA) program manager, QMHA case manager; QMHA social service supervisor and assistants, therapist, peer support specialist, nurse supervisor, clinical supervisor, mentor, psychiatric.
Mental health nurse practitioner, support specialist I, II, and III, mental health specialist III, social worker and registered nurse.
If people need further training to qualify for some positions, WorkSource can help with that training.
Letters of interest or questions can be directed to mikesmith@connectllc.us.
Those interested are asked to enter their job skills into the iMatchSkills database at www.worksourceoregon.org.
