Three male youths were arrested on multiple charges following a fight at the high school football game Friday night. A reserve officer was headbutted by one of the youths and another officer was pushed, city police said.
The youths, two age 16 and one 15-year-old, were arrested on charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, interference with a police officer and minor in possession of alcohol, said The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico.
A 911 call reported “a large fight” at the game. Carrico did not know what started it, but said alcohol was involved.
The city tries to have four personnel, including officers and reserves, at each game, Carrico said.
When the call came in, the city had four personnel in the area, either on foot or patrolling in a car. The three officers and one reserve responded to the call, as did at least two Wasco County sheriff’s deputies, Carrico said.
One of the youths had to be restrained on the ground, but none were injured, he said.
The reserve who was headbutted reported “a persistent aching pain in her forehead and back of her head and neck,” he said.
An ambulance and patrol car responded to the scene and drove on the track to the location of the fight, which was by the scoreboard south of the football field. The game was halted for about 10 minutes while officers responded.
Carrico said he couldn’t recall when police have had to respond to a fight at a football game before. “I can’t think of a time this has happened, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t.” He said it was “very rare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.