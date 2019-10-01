Solea Kabakov was named to the D21 school board in a 4-2 vote Thursday, selected from a field of four candidates that was narrowed to three when Brian Stevens announced that he had to drop out because he was employed by the district as a coach.
Kabakov replaces Dr. Bethani Frantz-Studebaker, who was elected in May to represent Zone 5 but had to quit the board in August when her husband got a job in Idaho.
In answering board questions before they selected her, Kabakov said serving on the school board is “a huge responsibility and I take it very seriously. I think it’s maybe the most important board we have in Wasco County.”
She said she felt a strong duty to protect vulnerable populations, which includes children, and she felt it was important for kids to have advocates. She said she wanted to create a sense of belonging for people.
Kabakov said she saw the duty of the board as covering “everything from keeping the lights on to making sure we have new technology to making sure” students can graduate and go on to college, trade school or the workforce.
Asked to name some strengths of the district, she cited the teaching staff, saying, “the teachers really care and it really comes through.” She said it seems more and more schools are losing arts and music, but she loved that the district still has it.
She said the theater program “is a wonderful strength we have in the district.”
She also said the district’s diversity was a strength. She said studies have found that in any environment, “The more diversity you have, the more productivity and the more creativity. I think we should definitely look at diversity as a strength.”
Kabakov works in sales for Powder Pure, a company located on the Port of The Dalles that makes and sells dehydrated fruit, vegetable and juice powders.
She has served for three years on the budget committees of the City of The Dalles and the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency. She ran for mayor of The Dalles and was a Bernie Sanders delegate at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. She is also active in the local effort to stop housing of immigration detainees at the regional jail.
The board asked each of the candidates—which included Josh Farris and John Grant—several questions, including how the board could ensure the district is culturally responsive and provide educational equity.
Educational equity, which translates into resource allocation, education rigor and opportunities for historically and currently marginalized youth and families, is a major push behind significant new funding for schools in Oregon.
Kabakov said she was on a diversity and inclusion group through her company, and she worked with people around the world. “My mindset is very sensitive to diversity and inclusion.”
She urged the board to “be realistic and really look at and examine what’s happening in schools.” That should include listening to students, “who know what they’re experiencing.” The district can then begin to methodically address issues and select pieces it can tackle.
Voting for Kabakov were Dawn Rasmussen, David Jones, Michael Sullivan and board Chair John Nelson. Voting against were board Vice Chair Jose Aparicio and member Rebecca Thistlethwaite.
