Republican Pooled Caucuses will be Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. for the following Precincts at the Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St in White Salmon: Bingen, Fruit Valley, Husum, Glenwood, N. Fruit Valley, N. White Salmon, White Salmon, Trout Lake and Mt. Brook. For more info go to klickitatcountyrepublicans.org. For precinct info call the Klickitat County Auditor’s office at 509-773-4001.

