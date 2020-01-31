Following an unsuccessful recruitment to fill the city attorney position upon the retirement of City Attorney Gene Parker in March, The City of The Dalles’ council approved a service contract with Campbell Phillips, PC, of The Dalles to provide the city with legal services at their regular meeting Jan. 27.
The transition from Parker to Campbell Phillips will begin immediately.
The firm was one of two responders to a request for qualifications, and were recommended unanimously by a subcommittee made up of Mayor Rich Mays, councilors Linda Miller and Russ Brown, City Manager Julie Kruger and City Attorney Parker.
Kristen Campbell said she has worked as an attorney for 19 years, with a focus on municipal law and public sector law in general. She came to The Dalles six years ago to work for Wasco County. “I had an opportunity to become immersed in the community, and I enjoyed that so much that a year ago, I and my law partner Kiffanie Phillips opened a law firm in The Dalles,” she said.
“We’re very excited about this opportunity,” Campbell told the council. “We are prepared to start, with as much overlap with the current attorney as possible.” She spoke to the council with firm attorney Diana McDougle and James Foster, both of whom will be working with the city and met with the subcommittee.
Councilor Rod Runyon noted that he had worked with Campbell as a Wasco County commissioner, when she worked with the county. “She is great, with a lot of experience in municipal law.” Councilor Miller, who was on the subcommittee that met with the firm’s attorneys, said she was skeptical of the idea. “I was hesitant to go with an outside law firm to do our legal services, but having met (the attorneys) I was very impressed, and I am fully on board,” she said.
The council approved the contract unanimously, with one abstention due to a conflict of interest.
“We’re looking forward to working with you going forward,” Mays told the presenting attorneys as he adjourned the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.