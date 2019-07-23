Oregon State Senator Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) and State Representative Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), members of the Oregon Legislative Joint Carbon Reduction Committee, are scheduling town hall meetings regarding the failure of HB 2020 (Oregon’s Cap & Trade bill) and seeking options regarding how Oregon might address CO2 reduction.
A town hall in The Dalles has been scheduled Tuesday, July 30, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive.
Supporters of HB 2020 have indicated that they intend to “tweak” and then re-introduce HB 2020 in the 2020 legislative short session, the legislators said in a press release.
House Bill 2020, if passed, will dramatically affect energy prices, jobs, businesses and low-income people across Oregon, without perceptibly reducing global CO2 emissions, the legislators said, and they are asking, “is this what Oregon should do?”
They said the purpose of the town halls will be to hear what Oregonians want to do when it comes to CO2: Pay more at the pump, meter, and grocery store; use some other means of addressing carbon reduction; or do nothing?
The legislators offered the following talking points:
• Is Cap and Trade right for Oregon?
• What should Oregon do about climate change?
• How can Oregon’s 4 million people be “climate relevant” in a world of 7.5 billion people?
• Are the people of Oregon ready to pay to reduce CO2, and if so, how much?
• Should parts of Oregon’s economy be sacrificed so that CO2 can be reduced more quickly?
• Are there more efficient ways of addressing CO2 reduction than those found in HB 2020?
